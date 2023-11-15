TMX Group Closes the Market

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

15 Nov, 2023, 17:06 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from OWL ESG, Inc, MT Newswires, GIST Impact, Inrate, and Wall Street Horizon joined Elgin Chau, Director of Benchmarks and Indices', Datalinx, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of the TMX ESG Data Hub.

Continue Reading
TMX Group Closes the Market Wednesday, November 15, 2023
TMX Group Closes the Market Wednesday, November 15, 2023

TMX has partnered with premier Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data and analytics providers to deliver ESG data to its global clients including investors and corporations with information to support their investment decision-making processes and perform corporate peer analysis. TMX ESG Data Hub is a one-stop shop for ESG data and is delivered leveraging TMX Datalinx existing data delivery platforms which are used by investors globally.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Also from this source

P3 2023 Conference Opens the Market

P3 2023 Conference Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) joined Kevin Fernandes, Vice...
Guardian Capital Group Limited Opens the Market

Guardian Capital Group Limited Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mark Noble, Senior Vice President, Retail Strategy and Sales Enablement, Guardian Capital Group Limited...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.