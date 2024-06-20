TMX Group Closes the Market to Celebrate 2024 Investor Day

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The investment community joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, and David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group, along with other members of the senior leadership team to close the market and celebrate the company's 2024 Investor Day.

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna.

