TMX Group Completes Acquisition of VettaFi

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - TMX Group Limited (TMX Group) today announced it has completed the acquisition of the remaining approximately 78% of the common units of VettaFi Holdings LLC (VettaFi), a leading US-based, indexing, digital distribution, analytics and thought leadership company. TMX Group made strategic investments in VettaFi in the first half of 2023 for approximately 22% of the common units. The transaction was announced in December 2023.

This acquisition is expected to accelerate TMX Group's long-term global expansion, and increase the proportion of revenue derived from the Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics segment and from recurring sources. The addition of VettaFi increases the depth and value of data-driven insights TMX Group provides to clients, expands the company's digital capabilities and expertise, and enriches TMX Group's industry-leading support for ETF issuers.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

