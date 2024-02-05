TMX Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.18 per Common Share

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

05 Feb, 2024, 18:41 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.18 on each common share outstanding. This dividend is payable on March 8, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2024.

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended December 31, 2023 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

