TMX Group Limited Increases Dividend to $0.66 per Common Share

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.66 on each common share outstanding, an increase of $0.04 or 6% from the previous $0.62 per common share. This dividend is payable on December 6, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2019.



"We are pleased to announce TMX Group's second dividend increase of 2019 and fifth increase over the past three years," said Lou Eccleston, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group. "This increase demonstrates the intrinsic strength of TMX's business model and a proven ability to generate cash flow. We are keenly focused on executing our global growth strategy and remain committed to delivering shareholder value."

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

For the results of the quarter ended September 30, 2019 for TMX Group, please click on the following link: http://www.tmx.com/investor-relations/.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release of TMX Group contains "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that is based on expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and other factors that management believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Often, but not always, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "targeted", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations or the negatives of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or not be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information, by its nature, requires us to make assumptions and is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may give rise to the possibility that our expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate and that our assumptions may not be correct. Such factors include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic conditions generally; adverse effects on our results caused by global economic uncertainties; regulatory constraints; the level of trading and activity on markets, and particularly the level of trading in TMX Group's key products; and the continued availability of financing on appropriate terms for future projects. A description of the above-mentioned items is contained under the heading Risks and Uncertainties in the 2018 Annual MD&A.

We have no intention to update this forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

About TMX Group (TSX-X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

