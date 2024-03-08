TMX Group Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from Women in Capital Markets (WCM), Women in Governance (WiG), 50/50 Women on Boards, the UN Global Compact Network Canada, Definity, the 30% Club, Market IntelWorks, Torys, the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), joined Tala Zarbafi, Chief Operating Officer & Transformation Officer, TSX & Global Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Ontario's Associate Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunity, Charmaine A. Williams, to open the market as part of the World Federation of Exchanges' 10th Annual Ring the Bell for Gender Equality campaign.

TMX Opens the Market Friday, March 8, 2024

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality.

Marked annually on March 8th, International Women's Day is one of the most important days of the year to celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity, and fundraise for female-focused charities.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange