TMX Group Opens the Market to celebrate the 11th annual TMX Charity Golf Classic.

News provided by

Toronto Stock Exchange

Jul 09, 2024, 16:41 ET

TORONTO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange hosted a market open ceremony at Vancouver's University Golf Club to celebrate the 11th annual TMX Charity Golf Classic.

All proceeds from the TMX Charity Golf Classic will be donated to Room to Read and Cerebral Palsy Association of British Columbia.

11th annual TMX Charity Golf Classic, Opens the Market, Tuesday, July 9, 2024
For more information, please visit www.tmxgolf.com/vancouver

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

