TORONTO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Leslie Hill, Executive Director, Discovery House, together with their colleagues, joined the Calgary regional representatives of TMX Team Impact and Calgary TMX staff to close the market.

TMX Group’s Team Impact Closes the Market in Support of Discovery House Thursday, July 11, 2024

Discovery House, a registered charity dedicated to ending the traumatic cycle of domestic violence for women and children, was selected as the TMX Impact partner for the Calgary region for 2024. By providing shelter, housing, counseling and customized support to families leaving abusive situations, their programs and services provide immediate safety and help families rebuild their lives, finding pathways to lasting independence and stability. Impact is the employee-run charitable giving program at TMX.

