TMX Transform introduces industrial real estate and construction project management services in North America

CLEVELAND, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TMX Transform, the leading end-to-end supply chain consultancy serving global businesses, has today announced the expansion of its services in North America with the introduction of industrial property and development advisory services, and construction project management solutions. TMX will partner with brokerage and real estate services to create local expertise in each market.

Jeff Bornino, President North America, TMX Transform

In response to market demand, these services are designed to address the growing requirement for expert guidance in developing and optimizing supply chain infrastructure across North America. Led by Jeff Bornino, President North America, TMX Transform launched operations in the region in 2023 and provides supply chain services to organizations looking to be more resilient, agile and adaptable for future growth.

"Our expansion into the North American market with industrial property, development advisory and construction project management services has been accelerated by client demand for an end-to-end service. We're building on our established foundation of supply chain consulting to offer comprehensive solutions that span from initial strategy development to the operational readiness of new facilities," said Bornino.

As labor availability becomes problematic and operational costs rise, the need for modernizing supply chains becomes more prevalent in North America as businesses seek innovative solutions to optimize their distribution networks. TMX Transform's services are tailored to meet these evolving needs, offering:

End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions: A unified team presence from initial strategy conception through to operational implementation, including property.

Independent Advisory: Acting solely as owner's or tenant's representative, maintaining a conflict-free approach to industrial real estate and project management.

Construction Project Management: Overseeing projects from manual facilities to automated, purpose-built distribution centers, ensuring seamless integration with overall supply chain strategy.

Data-Driven Industrial Real Estate Decisions: Leveraging real-time data and extensive market intelligence to provide independent research and advice for informed decision-making.

TMX Transform's expansion of industrial property, development advisory services, and construction project management in North America includes the formation of a dedicated team led by Director Aleks Leitmanis and experienced Project Manager Steve Rivera. Building partnerships with local real estate groups, TMX will continue its commitment to independent, client-focused services.

"What sets TMX Transform apart is our ability to provide truly independent advice. TMX is agnostic to landlords or developers and can provide completely independent advice for clients with fear of conflict of interest. This, combined with our process-driven and data-centric approach, allows us to minimize costs and protect base operations without bias towards specific solutions," Leitmanis said. The complexity of the modern supply chain is that it requires a fully integrated approach with property.

TMX Transform's global experience positions it well to guide businesses through property and project transitions, optimizing distribution facilities for enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

This expertise was shown when TMX Transform recently completed a landmark supply chain transformation project in support of Castrol. The new Distribution Center in Arizona oversees various Castrol product configurations including totes, drums, pails, jugs, and quarts of lubricants. TMX Transform implemented robust project governance frameworks and provided end-to-end construction expertise including construction management, 3PL vendor evaluation, and operational readiness throughout the project lifecycle.

The company's blend of supply chain strategy, industrial real estate solutions, and project management offers a comprehensive approach to addressing the complex challenges faced by businesses in today's rapidly evolving supply chain landscape.

About TMX Transform

TMX Transform is an end-to-end supply chain consultancy dedicated to propelling companies to the next level by optimizing their entire supply chain. With a deep understanding of business needs, TMX Transform delivers tailored solutions that transform the way clients operate from source to end customer. Guided by a team of former industry practitioners and specialists with deep expertise across retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, e-commerce and more, TMX Transform delivers practical and efficient solutions that drive transformation and tangible improvements.

With offices located in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, TMX Transform is well-equipped to serve clients worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tmxtransform.com.

