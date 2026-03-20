TMYTEK and Comtech Join Forces to Enable Ubiquitous Connectivity through Next Generation of Multi-Orbit Distributed SATCOM Network User Terminals

TAIPEI, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK) unveiled advanced user terminal solutions for next-generation satellite communications in collaboration with Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) ("Comtech"), a global communications technology leader, including a cutting-edge software-defined Ku/Ka multi-orbit ESA integrated terminal and a passive slotted-waveguide antenna terminal. By combining Comtech's multi-orbit satellite modems with TMYTEK's electronically steered antenna (ESA) technology, the integrated terminal enables hybrid connectivity across multiple orbital layers, supporting applications spanning commercial broadband, high-altitude platform systems (HAPS), and mission-critical government and defense communications. The passive slotted-waveguide antenna terminal delivers a low-profile, resilient solution for fixed deployments, emergency response, and demanding operational environments where reliable satellite connectivity is essential with limited available energy.

Multi-Orbit Integrated Terminal

Featuring a software-defined phased array design, the multi-orbit terminal integrates Comtech's ELEVATE user terminals with TMYTEK's revolutionary ESA to support seamless connectivity across Geostationary Orbit (GEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO), and non-terrestrial networks. Its efficient modular design effectively meets rapidly changing market demands, while the software-defined phased array ensures reliable connectivity, facilitating seamless communication. This integration enables always-connected operation for enterprise networks, mobility, critical infrastructure, and emerging commercial use cases.

Passive Slotted-Waveguide Antenna Terminal

The passive antenna terminal combines Comtech's ELEVATE digital user terminal technology with TMYTEK's passive slotted-waveguide beamforming technology. The terminal enables efficient spectrum utilization while maintaining low power consumption suitable for protection and monitoring of High Power Electrical Grids, critical infrastructure, and Defense applications. While delivering the same Gain as ESA antennas for the same surface area, the slotted-waveguide antenna consumes only 90% of the ESA required energy.

"Our partnership with TMYTEK started in 2025, within the Canada-Taiwan EUREKA Program," said Daniel Gizinski, President of Comtech's Satellite & Space Communications Segment. "This partnership has enabled us to bring Comtech's decades of differentiated expertise and industry leadership into state-of-the-art, complementary technology, for the benefit of our global customers."

The partnership between Comtech and TMYTEK represents a transformative leap in satellite communications," said Ethan Lin, Co-founder and Vice President of TMYTEK. "By offering both multi-orbit and flat antenna terminal solutions, we provide customers with greater flexibility, scalability, and performance across diverse deployment scenarios—from ground to sky."

Together, these solutions reflect the shared vision of Comtech and TMYTEK to deliver scalable, resilient, and easy-to-deploy satellite terminals that meet the demands of a rapidly evolving connected world. From enterprise-grade networking to remote IoT sites, this collaboration brings forward-looking integration and real-world reliability to the global satellite industry.

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) is a global leader in mmWave innovation, offering advanced solutions for research, education, and industry applications. Specializing in phased array antenna modules and pioneering mmWave research tools, TMYTEK serves key markets such as 5G/B5G, satellite communication, automotive, and defense. By driving breakthroughs in wireless communication and enabling next-generation technologies, TMYTEK empowers its partners to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. With a commitment to high-quality manufacturing and customer-centric solutions, TMYTEK is shaping the future of connectivity and advancing global competitiveness. Find out more at tmytek.com and contact [email protected] for business.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. delivers trusted mission-critical communications solutions used by military forces, government agencies, public safety organizations, mobile network operators and communities around the world. With nearly 60 years of global communications technology leadership, Comtech provides secure, resilient systems proven to perform in the world's most demanding environments. Through advanced satellite and space communications systems and Allerium's Next Generation 9-1-1 emergency services and location-intelligence platforms, Comtech delivers reliable connectivity across orbit, network and ground to keep essential missions, services and communities connected when it matters most. For more information, please visit comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

SOURCE TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK)