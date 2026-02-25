TMYTEK and Metanoia Announce Strategic Collaboration on 5G FR2 gNB Solutions at MWC Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain and TAIPEI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMYTEK and Metanoia announce collaboration for open ecosystem 5G FR2 gNB solutions. By combining Metanoia's Software Defined Radio (SDR) chipset and "ALBIZIA" FR2 development platform with TMYTEK's Antenna-in-Package (AiP) antenna array modules, the companies provide compact, high-performance FR2 gNB architectures for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and commercial 5G networks, simplifying system integration and shortening time-to-market for now and next-generation wireless infrastructure.

TMYTEK and Metanoia announce collaboration for open ecosystem 5G FR2 gNB solutions, providing compact, high-performance FR2 gNB architectures for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and commercial 5G networks.

TMYTEK's AiP modules feature embedded FPGA-based beam steering and mature APIs, streamlining gNB integration and accelerating the path from prototype to product. TMYTEK's AiP modules complies with both O-RAN and FAPI standards for open cross-platform integration and minimized beam steering latency.

Metanoia's SoC based FR2 SDR "ALBIZIA" gNB platform provides the core baseband processing and system architecture required for 5G FR2, while TMYTEK's AiP modules integrate the RF front end, antenna array, and beam control into a single compact module.

TMYTEK's AiP modules support FR2 n257 and n258 bands operating in range from 24.25 GHz to 29.5 GHz, and further coming n260 bands.

"The collaboration with Metanoia represents a practical and system-driven approach to accelerating FR2 gNB deployment," said Su-Wei Chang, Founder and President of TMYTEK. "By tightly integrating our AiP antenna array modules with Metanoia's gNB platform, we provide a streamlined path for customers to deploy compact, high-performance mmWave solutions with shorter development cycles."

"We are very pleased to work with AiP market leaders like TMYTEK to expand the 5G FR2 ecosystem" said Dave Hoelscher, Global Sales VP of Metanoia Communications.

Visitors can learn more about TMYTEK's FR2 AiP portfolio at TMYTEK Hall 5 Booth #5J93, or Metanoia meeting rooms 5L24MR, 5L26MR

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) is a global leader in mmWave innovation, offering advanced solutions for research, education, and industry applications. Specializing in phased array antenna modules and pioneering mmWave research tools, TMYTEK serves key markets such as 5G/B5G, satellite communication, automotive, and defense. By driving breakthroughs in wireless communication and enabling next-generation technologies, TMYTEK empowers its partners to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. With a commitment to high-quality manufacturing and customer-centric solutions, TMYTEK is shaping the future of connectivity and advancing global competitiveness. Find out more at tmytek.com.

News Contact: Grace Ho / [email protected]

About Metanoia

Metanoia Communications Inc. is headquartered in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan, specializing in Software Defined Radio (SDR) SoC solutions for 5G Open RAN Radio Units and small cells. Metanoia enables partners to accelerate radio development with integrated, power-efficient silicon designed for next-generation networks.

SOURCE TMYTEK