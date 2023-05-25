TMYTEK Unveils the XRifle Reflector Solution for Wider FR2 Extension and Effective 5G mmWave Coverage at Wireless Japan 2023

TAIPEI, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK), a leading provider of millimeter-wave solutions, will showcase their latest innovations, the XRifle Reflector and 5G mmW-Coverage solution, at the distinguished Wireless Japan 2023 exhibition in Tokyo (Booth #W-16). These cutting-edge technologies offer an optimal solution for 5G FR2 research in laboratory environments and seamless deployment of base stations in the field.

TMYTEK is excited to collaborate with their esteemed partner, NI, to conduct a live demonstration of wireless communication utilizing this revolutionary mmWave coverage solution. By strategically configuring the XRifle's eight reflectors with varying incidence and reflection angles, and combining TMYTEK's BBox, beamformer, and UD Box up/down converter along with NI SDR technology, attendees will witness firsthand the remarkable capabilities of the solution. This demonstration emulates gNB and UE with an SDR-based testbed, redistributes FR2 mmWave signals using RIS technology, and constructs optimal coverage at a reasonable cost.

5G millimeter-wave technology holds tremendous promise for delivering enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications (URLLC) in the future network. However, it faces significant challenges due to propagation losses and susceptibility to blockage by obstacles. This makes establishing reliable coverage in locations such as factories, hospitals, and private networks difficult and costly.

To address these challenges, TMYTEK has developed a groundbreaking solution utilizing electromagnetic surface (ES) technologies. This solution empowers users to customize electromagnetic (EM) signal distributions, effectively cover dead zones, and create controlled signal attenuation in designated "cold zones." TMYTEK's cost-effective approach enables users to overcome these obstacles and achieve seamless 5G connectivity.

Applications

Redistribute 5G NR mmWave signals

Improve weak or null signals in cold zones

Create cold zones intentionally for security reasons

Plan an FR2 private network with better wireless coverage

"As we embark on the 5G era, millimeter-wave deployment poses unique challenges that demand innovative solutions," said Su-Wei Chang, Founder and President of TMYTEK. "Our XRifle Reflector and 5G mmW-Coverage solution provide a transformative answer to these challenges, enabling optimized mmWave deployment and connectivity in diverse settings."

In addition to the exhibition, Su-Wei Chang recently presented a seminar titled "The Challenges and Solutions of Millimeter-wave Deployment" offering valuable insights into the intricacies of millimeter-wave deployment, showcasing our end-to-end solution from design to implementation. For more information, visit tmytek.com.

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) delivers breakthrough millimeter-wave solutions for 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications. By transforming the mmWave RF front-end with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kits, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the over-the-air (OTA) testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial innovations to go to market faster. Find out more at tmytek.com.

