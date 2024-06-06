T.N. Dickinson's Partners with Bachelor in Paradise Stars for Take Care With T.N. Dickinson's Campaign

Showcasing Tips for the Multi-use Benefits of the T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel Products

EAST HAMPTON, Conn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T.N. Dickinson's partners with Bachelor in Paradise Stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon to showcase the multi-use benefits of T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel products through the Take Care With T.N. Dickinson's campaign. As a family of three, with baby number 2 on the way, the couple share their helpful tips and how they use T.N. Dickinson's clinical grade witch hazel products to cleanse, soothe, and treat their family's skin needs.

"Our family has been using T.N. Dickinson's for a while now. We first discovered T.N. Dickinson's when looking to stock up on postpartum products to keep in the bathroom after giving birth. Since then, we've realized how many other benefits their products have to soothe and treat so many of our skin needs. They are gentle and versatile, and we keep a bottle pretty much everywhere in the house. We love that their products are made with 100% natural clinical grade witch hazel and can be used for our entire family!" said Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

The Take Care With T.N. Dickinson's campaign launches today through a variety of media, social media, and digital initiatives to educate consumers on the multiple uses of T.N. Dickinson's products. From postpartum care, to after shave relief, to soothing cuts and scrapes, T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel provides natural, effective cleansing and first aid solutions for everyone in the family.

"We were delighted to partner with Ashley and Jared as they are the perfect family who has been using T.N. Dickinson's to banish unwanted skin irritations or even their sons' messy mishaps," stated Bryan Jackowitz, President of Dickinson Brands. "It was also exciting to have the couple on board to take a tour of the T.N. Dickinson's facility to learn more about the distillation process and how T.N. Dickinson's 100% natural, clinical grade USP* witch hazel is made with no unnecessary additives --bringing consumers, like them natural, effective, safe products they can feel good using."

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Tips Include:

Ashley Tip: During this pregnancy, I've been loving T.N. Dickinson's 100% Natural Astringent to minimize redness and breakouts on my face. After giving birth to our son, I was so grateful for T.N. Dickinson's Hemorrhoidal Pads with Aloe . The product helps to gently soothe postpartum irritation. Make sure your bathroom is stocked up on this stuff when you get home from the hospital.

I always use T.N. Dickinson's after shaving to help prevent irritation and soothe any razor bumps on my face. I like that it has calming ingredients in it like aloe and hyaluronic acid to gently cleanse the skin but also minimize any redness from shaving. Ashley and Jared Tip: Our son Dawson loves to play outside, which means sometimes he gets a little scraped up but having T.N. Dickinson's Soothing Cleansing Cloths has been a game changer for us to quickly clean and soothe his cuts.

Follow T.N. Dickinson's, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon on Instagram to learn more about the Take Care With T.N. Dickinson's campaign, the multi-use benefits, and how T.N. Dickinson's 100% natural, clinical grade USP witch hazel is effective enough to cleanse, soothe and treat just about anything from head to toe and gentle enough for everyday use.

For more information about T.N. Dickinson's, visit tndickinsons.com and be sure to follow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

*USP, the organization that sets the standards for the strength and purity of active natural ingredients.

About T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel

T.N. Dickinson's is the brand families have trusted for gentle and effective first aid, personal care and skin care for over 150 years. To this day, T.N. Dickinson's has stayed true to their commitment to natural clinical care by producing only 100% natural, clinical grade USP* witch hazel. As the primary ingredient, this genuine witch hazel is at the core of all T.N. Dickinson's products with no unnecessary additives bringing natural, effective, safe products you can feel good using. T.N. Dickinson's is the only all-natural witch hazel effective enough to cleanse, soothe, and treat just about anything from head to toe and gentle enough to use every day.

