T.N. Dickinson's Partners with TikTok Sensation Sharpe Family Singers for There's T.N. Dickinson's For That Campaign

Showcasing the Multi-use Benefits of the T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel Products

EAST HAMPTON, Conn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T.N. Dickinson's partners with TikTok sensation Sharpe Family Singers to showcase the multi-use benefits of the T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel products for the family's personal care needs and everyday skin irritations through the There's T.N. Dickinson's For That TikTok campaign. The musical family of six has created a fun and entertaining jingle highlighting all the ways T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel is gentle, natural and effective for the whole family to be incorporated throughout the campaign.

The Sharpe Family Singers T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel

T.N. Dickinson's, the #1 Natural Brand in First Aid* and medicine cabinet essential, offers the only 100% all-natural USP** witch hazel effective enough to cleanse, soothe and treat just about anything from head to toe and gentle enough for everyday use. From caring for abrasions and bug bites, to blemishes and sunburn, T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel provides natural, effective cleansing and first aid relief for everyone in the family.

"We enjoyed creating the jingle and love how our family of six can all use the products for each of our different skin concerns," said Ron Sharpe of the Sharpe Family Singers. "The partnership was perfect timing as we recently went on a family vacation and applied the T.N. Dickinson's Cleansing Cloths to cleanse and soothe our skin after being in the sun all day."

The There's T.N. Dickinson's For That campaign was designed for consumers to understand how T.N. Dickinson's offers a wide range of multi-benefit products and uses the gentlest, most natural formulations possible through the Sharpe Family Singers jingle. Since 1866, T.N. Dickinson's has stayed true to their commitment to natural clinical care by producing only 100% natural, clinical grade USP witch hazel.

"Our brand and natural witch hazel products are so versatile and have so many benefits not all consumers are aware of. We wanted an exciting, catchy, and fun way to inform consumers about the many uses of T.N. Dickinson's and have loved working with the renowned Sharpe Family Singers to do just that through the campaign," said Bryan Jackowitz, President of Dickinson Brands.

Follow T.N. Dickinson's and the Sharpe Family Singers to learn more about how ̶ There's T.N. Dickinson's For That, Witch Hazel For That!

For more information about T.N. Dickinson's, visit tndickinsons.com and be sure to follow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

* IRI First Aid Category last 52 weeks unit sales ending 6-12-22

**USP, the organization that sets the standard for strength and purity of active natural ingredients.

About T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel

T.N. Dickinson's is the brand families have trusted for gentle and effective first aid and skincare for over 150 years. To this day, T.N. Dickinson's has stayed true to their commitment to natural clinical care by using only 100% natural, clinical grade USP witch hazel. As the primary ingredient, this genuine witch hazel is at the core of all T.N. Dickinson's products with no unnecessary additives bringing natural, effective, safe products you can feel good using. T.N. Dickinson's is the only all-natural witch hazel effective enough to cleanse, soothe, and treat just about anything from head to toe and gentle enough to use every day.

