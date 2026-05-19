T.N. Dickinson's® Witch Hazel Launches Two New First Aid Essentials Delivering All-in-One Care for Everyday Skin Mishaps

America's #1 First Aid Cleansing Brand introduces innovative solutions to cleanse, soothe and treat skin

EAST HAMPTON, Conn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel, America's #1 First Aid Cleansing Brand*, announces the launch of two new first aid essentials, Wound Cleansing Spray and Pain & Itch Relief Foam, expanding its legacy of gentle, effective solutions designed to simplify relieving everyday skin irritations. Made with 100% natural, clinical-grade witch hazel, these new innovations deliver an all-in-one approach to cleansing, soothing and relieving pain from life's most common "oops" moments, from minor cuts and burns to bug bites and itchy rashes.

Wound Cleansing Spray Pain & Itch Relief Foam

T.N. Dickinson's Wound Cleansing Spray is the go-to first aid essential for life's unexpected cuts, scrapes, burns and skin irritations. This all-in-one formula comes in an easy, mess-free spray for quick application to help relieve pain while removing impurities and helping prevent infection.

All-in-One Wound Care – Combines 100% natural witch hazel extract with an antiseptic and a maximum-strength pain reliever to cleanse, disinfect and relieve pain in one step.

– Combines 100% natural witch hazel extract with an antiseptic and a maximum-strength pain reliever to cleanse, disinfect and relieve pain in one step. Cleanses & Helps Prevent Infection – Made with 100% natural witch hazel extract to gently remove debris and impurities. Plus, it kills 99% of germs with benzalkonium chloride to help prevent infection.

– Made with 100% natural witch hazel extract to gently remove debris and impurities. Plus, it kills 99% of germs with benzalkonium chloride to help prevent infection. Maximum-Strength Pain Relief – Formulated with Pramoxine HCI, a topical analgesic to help relieve pain, itching and discomfort from minor wounds.

T.N. Dickinson's Pain & Itch Relief Foam is a first aid all-in-one foam designed for head-to-toe use. It gently cleanses, soothes and relieves minor burns, sunburns, insect bites and stings, poison ivy, itchy rashes and everyday skin irritations.

All-in-One Pain & Itch Relief – Combines 100% natural witch hazel extract with a maximum-strength pain reliever and skin protectant in one convenient foam.

– Combines 100% natural witch hazel extract with a maximum-strength pain reliever and skin protectant in one convenient foam. Gently Cleanses & Soothes Skin – Made with 100% natural witch hazel extract to help remove debris and impurities. Plus, it helps calm irritated, itchy skin.

– Made with 100% natural witch hazel extract to help remove debris and impurities. Plus, it helps calm irritated, itchy skin. Maximum-Strength Pain & Itch Relief + Skin Protection & Healing Support – Formulated with Pramoxine HCI, a topical analgesic to help relieve pain, itching and discomfort, plus Zinc Acetate to help protect and support the natural healing process.

The products reflect T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel commitment to gentle yet effective care suitable for the whole family. Free from fragrance, dyes, parabens, phthalates, sulfates and gluten, the formulas are also alcohol-free, lidocaine-free, vegan and cruelty-free. For over 150 years, T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel has been a trusted name in natural, effective and gentle personal care. Today, that legacy continues with innovative first aid products designed to cleanse, soothe and relieve pain for the whole family— because There's T.N. Dickinson's for THAT!

"We've always believed first aid should be both effective and safe for the whole family," said Bryan Jackowitz, President of Dickinson Brands. "These new products are designed to take the guesswork out of addressing everyday skin concerns by combining cleansing, soothing and relief into one simple step. With the trusted power of our 100% natural, clinical-grade witch hazel at the core, we're continuing to deliver solutions families can rely on."

Both the Wound Cleansing Spray and Pain & Itch Relief Foam are now available on Amazon.com, and the Wound Cleansing Spray is also available at Target.com and in select Target stores, where shoppers can take advantage of an on-pack coupon for a limited time, making it even easier to upgrade their first aid routine.

T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel

T.N. Dickinson's is the brand families have trusted for gentle and effective first aid, personal and skin care for over 150 years. To this day, T.N. Dickinson's has stayed true to their commitment to natural clinical care by producing only 100% natural, clinical grade USP** witch hazel. As the primary ingredient, this genuine witch hazel is at the core of all T.N. Dickinson's products with no unnecessary additives bringing natural, effective, safe products you can feel good using. T.N. Dickinson's is the only all-natural witch hazel effective enough to cleanse, soothe, and treat just about anything your skin needs from head to toe and gentle enough to use every day. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or at tndickinsons.com.

*Circana MULO First Aid Treatment unit sales, 52 weeks ending 1-25-26.

** USP, the organization that sets the standards for strength and purity of active ingredients.

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SOURCE T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel