T.N. Dickinson’s® Witch Hazel Named Primary Sponsor for Natalie Decker’s Daytona Return and Pocono Raceway Event in 2026

EAST HAMPTON, Conn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel, the iconic witch hazel brand trusted by families for generations, has been named the primary sponsor of NASCAR driver Natalie Decker for two NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series events during the 2026 season. The partnership begins with the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 14, 2026, followed by the Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 at Pocono Raceway on June 13, 2026.

Decker will compete in the No. 35 Chevrolet Camaro for Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen, marking her return to Daytona as the only woman and the only mom competing in the field. The Daytona race falls on Valentine's Day and follows a viral social media moment in which T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel asked Decker to "be their Valentine" in a post that helped confirm her entry and was picked up by multiple national and motorsports media outlets.

The partnership brings to life the #TNCoolMomsClub, a national storytelling and fan engagement initiative celebrating modern motherhood, confidence, and care — both on and off the racetrack. Decker became a mother a year ago and found T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel critical to her postpartum care and daily routines as a new mom. She continues her competitive comeback on one of NASCAR's biggest stages backed by one of her favorite brands.

"T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel has been cleansing, soothing, and treating American households for generations, and Natalie represents our brand values of strength, balance, and authenticity," said Bryan Jackowitz, President of Dickinson Brands Inc. "Activating the #TNCoolMomsClub with Natalie at Daytona on Valentine's Day makes this partnership especially meaningful."

T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel will carry full primary branding on Decker's No. 35 Chevrolet Camaro for both events. The program will also include on-site fan activations at both Daytona and Pocono, where the brand will sample products, host giveaways, and conduct autograph signings with Decker throughout race weekend. Decker will promote the activations across her social media platforms.

"This partnership reflects who I am at this stage of my life," said Natalie Decker. "Becoming a mom hasn't changed my drive to compete, and I love that T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel is meeting fans at the track through the #TNCoolMomsClub."

An official car unveiling and media event was held at the Walmart Supercenter in Winston-Salem, NC earlier this month where Decker engaged with attendees and handed out T.N. Dickinson's Witch Hazel products for fans to try.

The NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway will air live on The CW.

About T.N. Dickinson's® Witch Hazel

For more than 150 years, T.N. Dickinson's® Witch Hazel has been trusted by families for gentle, effective first aid and skincare. The brand remains committed to producing 100% natural, clinical-grade USP witch hazel*, using no unnecessary additives. As the primary ingredient in every product, genuine witch hazel provides natural, effective care that is safe for everyday use and versatile enough to meet a wide range of skincare needs.

*USP, the organization that sets the standards for strength and purity of active ingredients.

