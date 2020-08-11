TN Fireplace & Chimney advises homeowners to check air circulation to ensure safe and comfortable indoor air quality

"This is a situation where energy efficiency can work against you," said Josh Cate, owner of TN Fireplace & Chimney. "When air goes out of the chimney, it has to be replaced. Modern construction has advanced to the point that new homes are airtight, so the only route for replacement air to come in is down the chimney. When that happens, it can bring in particles and contaminants from outside as well as material that accumulates inside the chimney."

Any accumulation in the chimney can also result in safety and performance issues, including back drafts and the buildup of a flammable material called creosote.

Cate recommends a professional inspection if you suspect your chimney is drawing down air that negatively affects your home's indoor air quality. For immediate relief, open a window near the fireplace or stove or remove weatherstripping around doors and windows in that room.

"For a permanent solution, adding an exterior vent is one option," Cate said. "Another is installing an energy recovery ventilator (ERV) to the HVAC system. These are designed to maintain the right balance of air pressure and also filter outside air before it comes in, so most particles and irritants are eliminated. This is one of the most effective methods for improving and maintaining your home's IAQ."

