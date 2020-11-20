TN Fireplace & Chimney encourages homeowners to take extra precautions to ensure gas safety and avoid potential disasters as holidays close in

Before hanging stockings on the mantle, it is important to make sure a gas fireplace is in working order and a home is safely prepared. Cate suggests homeowners follow these tips to help prepare gas fireplaces and homes for the holidays:

Take precautions with vented and vent-free gas logs: Different precautions should be taken depending on if vented gas logs or vent-free gas logs are used. If vent-free logs are being burned for more than an hour, crack a window to replace the oxygen in a home. Limit use of a vent-free gas fireplace to no more than a three-hour stretch. When using vented gas logs, clamp the fireplace damper into the open position so it never closes. An open chimney allows carbon monoxide to escape.

Purchase carbon monoxide detectors: Make sure a carbon monoxide detector is purchased before using a gas fireplace. This gas can be deadly when inhaled. Having obstructions in front of a fireplace can cause this gas to accumulate inside a home. Consider installing a detector on every floor.

Check safety screens: Gas fireplaces have a protective screen over the glass. These screens reduce the risk of serious burns. Make sure your safety screen isn't damaged or compromised.

Upgrade to a double-glass heat barrier: Double glass heat barriers comes with two panes of glass. A ventilation layer sits in between the two panes. A series of small, silent fans circulate cool air between the two panes to keep the outer glass at a safe temperature.

Pay attention to clearance zones: Don't place wrapped gifts or Christmas trees near the fireplace because they are highly combustible. There are additives in wrapping paper that will burn at extremely high temperatures.

Choose a direct-vent fireplace: If you are deciding on buying a new gas fireplace, consider buying a direct-vent model. They are designed with a closed combustion system, which means harmful combustion gases are trapped inside as opposed to be released into a home.

"Nothing sets off the holidays like having family gathering next to the fireplace," said Cate. "Preventative measures will help keep your family safe while creating those lifetime memories."

For more information about TN Fireplace & Chimney or to schedule an appointment for inspection or cleaning, visit https://tnchimney.com.

