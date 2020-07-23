TN Fireplace & Chimney offers tips for homeowners during chimney swift nesting season

Chimney swifts, which can frequently be found nesting in large groups inside chimneys in the eastern United States between March and November, are protected under the U.S. Migratory Bird Act, which means it is illegal to move or disturb their nests while they are occupied.

"Chimney swifts roost in large numbers and can make noise during feeding, but ultimately they and their nests don't offer any health or safety hazards," said Josh Cate, owner of TN Fireplace & Chimney. "They might force homeowners to delay chimney and fireplace maintenance or renovation, but once the nest is removed in the fall there are easy measures that will either prevent them from returning or make seasonal nesting less noticeable."

Cate recommends homeowners postpone chimney cleaning once a swift nest has been identified. Close the chimney damper and install Insulation underneath to reduce noise. Homeowners or wildlife and pest control professionals can remove the nest once the roost has flown south. A chimney cap will prevent the swifts from returning in the spring.

Some experts, however, urge homeowners to leave their chimneys uncapped, if possible. The chimney swift population has been sharply reduced in the last 50 years, and closing off available nesting space contributes to a continued decline in numbers. However, conservation advocates do recommend capping lined chimneys, which are unsuitable and dangerous for chimney swifts. Most newer chimneys are already capped.

"Many homeowners become very concerned when they find that swifts are nesting in their chimney, especially when they learn that federal law prevents them from taking any measures to displace them until they've flown south for the winter. But it's a natural, seasonal event, and with regular cleaning and maintenance, you can provide a safe habitat to support a threatened population. Or if you choose to prevent future nests, caps are affordable and effective if they're properly installed by a professional."

