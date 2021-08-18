TN Honey Festival lands 2021 location at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founding partner of the Tennessee Honey Festival, U.S. Pest Protection – a leader in the pest control industry that's dedicated to setting the highest standards and developing laws that aid in protecting all of Tennessee pollinators, has announced the venue location for the 2021 Tennessee Honey Festival as Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The festival has quickly outgrown its previously planned 2021 festival location. Due to capacity concerns, the event has been officially relocated to this beautiful downtown state park, located conveniently right next door to the previously planned location.

Festivities will continue to take place from 10am to 5pm, as doors open at 10am on Sunday, October 3rd. All planned festival features and attractions remain the same.

Enjoy special live music performances, including headliner, Mo Pitney, take part in educational beekeeping seminars, experience Williams Honey Farm's interactive mobile bee yard classroom, the Monthaven Art Experience, honey-infused mocktails & cocktails, and honey-inspired treats from locally acclaimed Nashville eateries.

The park's environment provides tree-covered pathways that change with the seasons - perfect for this Fall festival, during the Autumn month of October in Tennessee.

Bicentennial Mall State Park has one of the most architecturally beautiful outdoor amphitheaters in the state, which seats comfortably over 2,000 people for an intimate setting & unforgettable experience for the exclusive live music performances planned.

There is also a special surprise being unveiled in lieu of the TN Honey Festival and the State Park's love for honey, along with the state insect being the honeybee.

The Tennessee Honey Festival is committed to the highest standards of sanitation and cleanliness. Personal hygiene stations will be available throughout the park and the outdoor event will have limited capacity, so get your tickets now, or the day of at the gate.

Come to the Tennessee Honey Festival on Sunday, October 3rd, located at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville. For tickets, click HERE or visit: TNHoneyFestival.com for more information.

CONTACT: Parker Minor, [email protected]

SOURCE U.S. Pest Protection

Related Links

https://uspest.com/

