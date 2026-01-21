TN Marketing's Craft & Hobby Expands Creative Learning with Kids Programming Licensed from Cricket Media's Sensical Library

Over 40 Hours of High-Quality, Age-Appropriate Content Now Available to Craft & Hobby Subscribers

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TN Marketing is excited to announce a strategic content expansion of its direct-to-library streaming platform, Craft & Hobby, with the addition of four new creative video series for children. These programs, licensed from Cricket Media's Sensical video library, are now available, further enriching the platform's educational and creative offerings for public and school libraries.

The newly added series include:

Kooki's Crafty Show – A playful and imaginative introduction to crafting for preschoolers.

– A playful and imaginative introduction to crafting for preschoolers. Slick Slim Sam – A fun, fast-paced series that encourages creativity and problem-solving.

– A fun, fast-paced series that encourages creativity and problem-solving. Hack Along – Hands-on DIY projects that blend crafting with basic STEM concepts.

– Hands-on DIY projects that blend crafting with basic STEM concepts. Cartooning Club: How to Draw – Step-by-step drawing tutorials that help kids build artistic confidence.

These additions mark a meaningful expansion of Craft & Hobby's content library to include creative tutorials for children ages 2-12, supporting libraries in their mission to provide safe, enriching, and developmentally appropriate media. Additional programs included in this licensing deal include Toy Hackers, Will It Slime?, The Paper Girls Show, Louie, and Xploration DIY Sci, which will launch in Q1 2026.

Every series in the Sensical library is vetted through Cricket Media's proprietary multi-step review process, which blends expert human curation with research-backed standards in child development to guarantee age-appropriateness, educational value, and emotional safety. Sensical content is designed to spark curiosity, inspire learning, and build self-esteem, aligning with the goals of youth services librarians and media specialists.

"This content expansion reflects our commitment to supporting creativity and learning at every age," said Jim Kopp, President and COO at TN Marketing. "By partnering with Cricket Media and Sensical, we're making it easier for libraries to offer engaging, trusted content that kids, and their parents and educators, can feel good about. "Partnering with TN Marketing's Craft & Hobby is a wonderful opportunity to extend our mission and bring trusted, age-appropriate content to even more children and families," said Eric Berger, CEO of Cricket Media.

With this update to its 5,000+ hours of expert-led creative tutorials, Craft & Hobby strengthens its position as a go-to resource for libraries seeking high-quality, on-demand creative content for all ages.

For library inquiries or to request a demo, visit http://go.craftandhobby.com/learn or contact [email protected].

About Craft & Hobby

Craft & Hobby is the leading creative resource for public, school and academic libraries providing access to educational tutorials in over 22 categories ranging from crochet to cooking, woodworking to watercolor and photography to paper crafts. Patrons and students can learn new hobbies or improve their skills with over 5,000 hours of expert-led video demonstrations available on-demand.

About TN Marketing

TN Marketing is a global media company that creates highly engaged communities of experts, enthusiasts, and hobbyists. With a presence in over 170 countries, the company is dedicated to engaging people with their passions and empowering them to explore their interests and unleash their creativity. TN Marketing's mission is to build a global community of individuals who are passionate about learning new skills and techniques and eager to share their knowledge and experience with others. For more information, please visit www.tnmarketing.com.

About Cricket Media

Cricket Media, home to the award-winning streaming platform Sensical, is a kids' and family media company combining 50+ years of trusted storytelling with modern distribution, AI-driven curation, and brand-safe ad tech. Its extensive IP library powers three businesses—Advertising, Subscriptions, and Licensing—spanning video, magazines, audio, and interactive formats to spark curiosity and critical thinking in children while delivering safe, high-performing solutions for parents, educators, and brands worldwide. For more information, please visit cricketmedia.com

Media Contact:

Barrett Evans

[email protected]

SOURCE Craft & Hobby