TN Nursery Announces 8 Essential Plants for Creating a Monarch Butterfly Waystation

An Effort to Prevent the Monarch from Becoming Extinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarchs are becoming extinct, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation is giving away milkweed seeds to replenish the dwindling monarch population. Butterfly enthusiasts are contributing to the cause by building monarch butterfly waystations.

Caring for one of nature's most recognizable and threatened species is rewarding. If you incorporate the right pollinator plants into your garden, you can provide habitat for monarchs and a healthy and pollinator-friendly landscape.

Monarch butterfly (Danaus plexippus) feeding on pink flowers.

These eight plants are excellent choices for creating a monarch butterfly waystation:

Butterfly Weed (Asclepias tuberosa)

This vibrant perennial makes for a spectacular waystation display. Its yellow flowers are not only a sight to behold but also extremely inviting to monarchs and other pollinators. Butterfly weed, a form of milkweed, provides monarch caterpillars with the essential nutrients they need to develop into butterflies. Butterfly weed grows best in sandy, moist conditions and full sun, making it relatively easy to maintain in most gardens. Once planted, it tolerates drought and will bloom profusely in late spring and summer.

Milkweed (Asclepias spp.)

Milkweed forms the foundation of any monarch waystation. Monarch butterflies use only milkweed as the food plant for their larvae. They cannot sustain their existence without it. Many varieties of milkweed are available, from swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata) to common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca). Each species provides a different aesthetic and habitat value. Milkweed flowers are fragrant pink, white and purple clusters of flowers that attract butterflies and bees. If you have several varieties, they'll always be in bloom during the season.

Blanket Flower (Gaillardia spp.)

Blanket flower is a drought-resistant perennial that brings cheer to your waystation. Its daisy-shaped red, orange, and yellow flowers are the envy of monarchs and other pollinators. Blanket flowers bloom from early summer to autumn and serve as a steady nectar source for migrating kings. It prefers poor, well-drained soil and full sun, so it's a great plant for low-maintenance gardens. Deadheading dead flowers can help keep your flowers in bloom.

Purple Coneflower (Echinacea purpurea)

Purple coneflower is a native perennial that you must plant in every monarch-friendly garden. Its thick, upright stems and large, purple-petalled flowers are an aesthetic treat and a source of nectar for adult monarchs. The plant is versatile, thriving on many soils as long as they are well-drained. This drought-tolerant perennial blooms from midsummer until early fall, providing monarchs with sustenance during their prime migration times. Its seed heads, in addition, provide winter food for birds.

Joe Pye Weed (Eutrochium spp.)

Joe Pye weed is a pollinator powerhouse that adds texture and height to your landscape. Its slender, erect stems are covered with pink or mauve flowers bearing a vanilla aroma. Monarchs are attracted to Joe Pye weed for its plentiful nectar, which flows from midsummer through early fall. It thrives in moist, well-drained soil and in part-to-full sun. It's especially useful in wet areas of your garden, so it's an adaptable option for establishing a diverse habitat.

Black-Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta)

Black-eyed Susan is a fun, sturdy plant that will add yellow blooms with dark centers to your monarch waystation. Its persistent flowers yield abundant nectar for monarchs and other pollinators. Black-eyed Susans can withstand drought and thrive in any soil type if they get enough sun. Their blooms come in late summer and early fall, at the right time to nourish migrating kings. They also self-seed easily and produce a steady flow of blooms every year.

Blazing Star (Liatris spp.)

The Liatris, or blazing star, has large spikes of purple flowers rising from the stem. Monarch butterflies and other pollinators love it. Liatris blooms in late summer and early fall and supplies vital nectar during the monarchs' journey. This plant loves moist soils and full sun, and the vertical flowers provide architectural interest to your yard. Liatris also repels deer, making it an excellent garden plant under wildlife pressure.

Asters (Symphyotrichum spp.)

Asters are late-season bloomers that offer a vital nectar source to monarchs during the lengthening journey. Asters are pretty and useful, with daisy-like flowers in purple, blue, and white. They do best in full sun and bloom from late summer through autumn. With asters, you can ensure your monarch waystation stays a pollinator magnet well into the winter.

Tips for Configuring Your Monarch Waystation

The best way to utilize these plants is to design your garden around various heights, bloom times, and flower colors. Include native species when possible since they adapt well to local pollinators and cultivation. Avoid pesticides that harm monarchs and other beneficial insects. Provide a shallow waterhole and shade as shrubs or tall grass to create a full-fledged monarch butterfly habitat.

By incorporating these eight plants into your garden, you can help reverse the extinction of monarch butterflies. Your waystation will not only sustain these powerful beasts, but it will also be the start of a flourishing, living ecosystem full of beauty and life.

About The Author:

Tammy Sons studied horticulture and is the CEO/Founder of TN Nursery. Known for her deep knowledge of native species and commitment to preserving biodiversity, Tammy is a trusted voice in the gardening industry. She is also a dedicated writer, sharing tips and expertise on creating thriving landscapes through eco-friendly practices.

Website: https://www.tnnursery.net

SOURCE TN Nursery