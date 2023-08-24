TNAA Acquires Health System Shift Management Platform, Stogo

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Nurse Across America (TNAA), a leading provider of Clinical and Allied staffing and workforce management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the acquisition of Stogo, an innovative health system shift and float pool management platform based in San Antonio, TX.

Stogo was founded by two Acute Care Hospital executives to help address the consistent shortage of qualified staff and associated scheduling challenges that they saw health systems struggling to manage. The mobile app-based Stogo platform enables healthcare providers to easily fill critical staffing gaps with their internal employees or with local, Stogo-employed clinicians in their community. Clinicians will fill over 100,000 shifts this year through Stogo's robust and intuitive mobile staffing marketplace.

"The cultural fit and aligned vision for the platform were two of the most compelling factors about joining TNAA," said Stogo founders Heather Anderson and Patrick Halinski. "Joining TNAA provides Stogo with resources and strong customer relationships that will help fuel the continued expansion of the platform."

TNAA, through its Managed Services division SimpliFi, provides workforce solutions that help healthcare systems maximize their core staff while optimizing their contingent labor spend. "The addition of Stogo brings new capabilities and seasoned healthcare executives to help further our mission to serve as a true partner to our customers," said Tim McKenzie, President and CEO of TNAA. "In a time when every healthcare provider is working hard to deliver outstanding patient care, this acquisition expands the tools we have to help our clients meet the patient-care demands of their communities, while reducing their labor costs."

"Health systems across the country are looking for ways to maximize their core staff, expand the use of internal float pools, and engage skilled clinicians from their communities to pick up extra shifts. Stogo helps us deliver on each of these charters for our customers," said James Quick, President of SimpliFi.

About TNAA

Travel Nurse Across America is an Arkansas-based company, founded in 1999 and has grown to become a Top 10 healthcare staffing provider of Clinical and Allied professionals to over 3300 Acute Care Hospitals in all 50 states and, via its MSP division, SimpliFi, provides workforce management services for some of the nation's leading healthcare systems. TNAA was awarded the HCSS Certification with Distinction by The Joint Commission and is a founding member of the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations (NATHO). TNAA has been awarded the 2022 Best Staffing Firms to Work For and the 2020 Best Temp Agency to Work For by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), and is a nine-time Arkansas Best Places to Work winner. For more information, visit www.tnaa.com.

About Stogo

Stogo is a shift platform that connects clinical talent with opportunities to work through its mobile app marketplace. The Company enables healthcare providers and clinicians to participate in the gig economy by surfacing vacant shifts to talent pools of pre-screened clinicians with the aligned skill-set necessary to provide exceptional patient care. Stogo was founded in 2017 by healthcare executives who witnessed first-hand the operational challenges and financial ramifications caused by critical workforce shortages and made it their mission to create a better way to get qualified clinicians to the bedside.

