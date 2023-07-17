TNDM ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ("Tandem") (NASDAQ: TNDM) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Tandem and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

The investigation focuses on whether Tandem issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. After the market closed on November 2, 2022, Tandem released its third quarter 2022 results. The Company held a conference call on the same day to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Tandem substantially lowered its guidance for the year during the call. In response to the earnings news, market analysts downgraded Tandem and its stock price fell $14.57 per share, from $51.34 per share on November 2, 2022 to close at $36.77 per share on November 3, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Tandem, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

