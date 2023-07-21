TNDM FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM)

Further details on the investigation: The investigation focuses on whether Tandem issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. After the market closed on November 2, 2022, Tandem released its third quarter 2022 results. The Company held a conference call on the same day to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Tandem substantially lowered its guidance for the year during the call. In response to the earnings news, market analysts downgraded Tandem and its stock price fell $14.57 per share, from $51.34 per share on November 2, 2022 to close at $36.77 per share on November 3, 2022.

