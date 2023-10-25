TNDM INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ("Tandem" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TNDM) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tandem securities between August 3, 2022 and November 2, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/tndm.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that Tandem issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. After the market closed on November 2, 2022, Tandem released its third quarter 2022 results. The Company held a conference call on the same day to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Tandem substantially lowered its guidance for the year during the call. In response to the earnings news, market analysts downgraded Tandem and its stock price fell $14.57 per share, from $51.34 per share on November 2, 2022 to close at $36.77 per share on November 3, 2022.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/tndm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Tandem you have until November 7, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

