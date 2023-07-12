TNDM INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ("Tandem " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TNDM) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether Tandem issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

After the market closed on November 2, 2022, Tandem released its third quarter 2022 results. The Company held a conference call on the same day to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Tandem substantially lowered its guidance for the year during the call. In response to the earnings news, market analysts downgraded Tandem and its stock price fell $14.57 per share, from $51.34 per share on November 2, 2022 to close at $36.77 per share on November 3, 2022. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/tandem-lawsuit-submission-form?wire=4

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP