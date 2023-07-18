TNDM NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ("Tandem") (NASDAQ: TNDM) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:The investigation focuses on whether Tandem issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. After the market closed on November 2, 2022, Tandem released its third quarter 2022 results. The Company held a conference call on the same day to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. Tandem substantially lowered its guidance for the year during the call. In response to the earnings news, market analysts downgraded Tandem and its stock price fell $14.57 per share, from $51.34 per share on November 2, 2022 to close at $36.77 per share on November 3, 2022.

