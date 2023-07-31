TNET SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Julie & Holleman LLP Is Investigating TriNet Group, Inc. for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie & Holleman LLP, a law firm dedicated to representing shareholders, is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving the board of directors of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) related to the proposed $1 billion tender offer and share repurchase announced earlier today.

If you are a TriNet shareholder and would like information regarding our investigation, free of charge, please click here or visit us at: https://julieholleman.com/?p=3101

You may also contact partner W. Scott Holleman, Esq. by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that works exclusively on shareholder matters, including securities fraud, mergers and acquisitions, breaches of fiduciary duty, and other corporate misconduct. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

