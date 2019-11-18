TNG Announces New Hires

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG is growing! In order to better serve clients and members, TNG is pleased to announce its move to new office space at 475 Allendale Road, Suite 200, King of Prussia, PA 19406. This location has allowed for the opportunity to grow the TNG team, and the firm is pleased to announce the following new appointments:

Kristin Leonard , CPA; Chief Financial Officer

, CPA; Chief Financial Officer Teresa Burke ; Vice President of Sales and Marketing

; Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jeff Solomon ; Vice President of K-12 and Safety Initiatives

; Vice President of K-12 and Safety Initiatives Ann Colby-Cummings ; Associate Vice President of Human Resources

; Associate Vice President of Human Resources Caryn Luethe ; Director of Client Relations

; Director of Client Relations Chris Simmons , Ph.D.; Director of PreK-12 Client Relations

, Ph.D.; Director of PreK-12 Client Relations Jennie Lucier ; Member Relations Manager

; Member Relations Manager Brett Wallach ; Legal Sales Manager

; Legal Sales Manager Annie Woods ; Regional Hosted Events Coordinator

; Regional Hosted Events Coordinator Kelly Duffy ; Sales Operations Coordinator

; Sales Operations Coordinator Alyssa Howson ; Client Relations Associate

These additions to the staff demonstrate TNG's commitment to furthering its reach, broadening its service, and development of vital new content for clients and members.

Brett A. Sokolow, Esq., Chair, offered that:

"TNG has been experiencing a strong upward trajectory for some time. Quadrupling the headquarters space gives us a conducive new professional home, with room to grow in the future, as well. With the growth of the organization, we've made several key hires to strengthen our infrastructure and client-facing service capacities. We've been very fortunate with our hiring to have quickly found very talented professionals for each of the positions we've advertised, and they add immense value to our team!"

TNG's Mission

For 20 years, TNG has consulted with thousands of schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations to empower safer and healthier communities. The firm's holistic solutions reduce violence, misconduct, and discrimination through proven methods of education, training, and prevention. TNG's mission is to enhance the safety of schools and workplaces by offering systems-level solutions for eliminating violence, discrimination, and misconduct.

