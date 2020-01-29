TNG Appoints Martha E.M. Kopacz as Chief Executive Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of TNG is pleased to announce the appointment of Martha E.M. Kopacz (Marti) as the firm's Chief Executive Officer, effective January 28, 2020. She will be responsible for leadership of all TNG business verticals, reporting to the Board Chair.

TNG is comprised of several linked organizations, including ATIXA, NaBITA, and VIIAA, that have served the training, education, compliance, and risk management space for 20 years.

"We are delighted to have Marti join our team," said Brett A. Sokolow, Board Chair. "She has a depth and breadth of business experience that will be of tremendous benefit as we expand the ways in which we serve our clients and grow into new markets. TNG's Executive Team was deeply impressed with Marti's collaborative style, business acumen, and passion for its mission." Sokolow continued, "given our exponential growth over the past year, TNG is now a very different organization from the one I started. It's time to hand-over the day-to-day reins to a powerful business professional. Marti and I are very much in synch with respect to TNG's future trajectory."

Kopacz was chosen following an extensive selection process with over 600 applicants. Kopacz will start in the role on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She will work from the company's headquarters in King of Prussia, PA.

Kopacz replaces Interim CEO Mark McCoach, who served as a six-month bridge from the prior leadership by company founder Brett Sokolow to the selection of Kopacz as the new CEO. Sokolow remains involved as Chair of the Board of Directors and President of ATIXA, a professional association focused on Title IX. McCoach has been appointed a member of the TNG Board.

Kopacz's business background includes work in corporate leadership roles for several different firms. She founded and led the consulting business, Brant Point Advisors, LLC, and served as Senior Managing Director for Phoenix Management Services. She also served as National Managing Principal for Grant Thornton, LLC, a global public accounting and consulting firm, where she built and led the US corporate restructuring practice. Previously she was a partner with PwC.

She attended the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, Bloomington where she earned a Master in Business Administration in Finance and Investments as well as a Bachelor of Science in Marketing. She currently serves on the Kelley School Dean's Advisory Council, which she joined in 2001.

She is credentialed as a Certified Management Accountant, Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor and has completed the American Bankruptcy Institute/St. John's University Bankruptcy Mediation Training.

About TNG Consulting

TNG is comprised of several linked organizations that have served the education field for 20 years. As a firm, TNG serves over 400 college, university, and school clients each year, making it one of the largest education-specific consulting practices in the country. TNG has provided services to more than 3,000 school and college clients, providing unparalleled reach and impact in the field. TNG also provides its services for employers and corporate clients, leveraging its proprietary systems-level solutions for risk prevention in the workplace. The TNG Way has become the risk management touchstone for schools, colleges, and workplaces across the country. Please visit tngconsulting.com for more information.

