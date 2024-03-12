TNG CEO Larry Gaynor Announces Competition for Michigan's Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Contestants Will Vie for $251,000 in Cash Prizes

DETROIT, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiring entrepreneurs in Michigan with innovative business ideas to pitch have a new Shark Tank-style opportunity where they can showcase their creative concepts.

The Take a Chance! Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition is accepting applications in preparation for an in-person competition that will happen Sept. 6 at the Gem Theater in Detroit, where finalists will make their business pitches before a panel of judges.

On the line: a total of $251,000 in cash prizes.

The competition is the brainchild of Larry Gaynor, CEO of beauty product supplier TNG Worldwide and author of the new book Take a Chance!: 101 Entrepreneurial Lessons for Making It Big.

Gaynor hopes that by celebrating the achievements of these aspiring entrepreneurs, the competition will inspire more people to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams and contribute to Michigan's growth and development.

Participants can compete in one of six categories: AI and Immersive Reality; Entertainment, Media, and Content; Nutrition, Wellness, and Healthcare; Next-Generation Workforce Solutions; Urban Innovation, Transportation & Sustainable Solutions; and Emerging Student-Led Venture.

The judges will award $20,000 to the first-place winner of each category, $5,000 to the runner-up, and an additional $101,000 to the overall grand prize winner.

In evaluating the contestants, the judges will consider criteria such as innovation and feasibility, market viability, execution plan, financial viability, and the impact the idea has on Michigan.

Judges include Deanna Neeley, founder and CEO of Detroit Voltage; Josh Linkner, entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author; Danny Beckett Jr., partner at Entrepreneur Venture, Jenny Feterovich, TV and film producer; Larry Binker Jr., President and CEO of Brinker; and Marcel Badia, Founder and CEO of Preneugrowth.

For more information about the competition, or to submit an application, visit https://www.takeachance.biz/ .

CONTACT: Krista Wignall

[email protected]

SOURCE Larry Gaynor