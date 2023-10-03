TNG Consulting Announces Addition of New Partner Specializing in Title IX and DEI

ATIXA Advisory Board Member Becomes Partner at TNG Consulting, An Education-Based Risk Management Consulting Firm

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG Consulting, LLC (TNG) and the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA) are delighted to announce the latest addition to the TNG executive leadership team. Sharon Perry Fantini, Ph.D., will join TNG as a Partner starting in October 2023. This new partnership further enhances TNG and ATIXA's ability to deliver exceptional services to their valued clients and members.

"We are delighted to announce the addition of Sharon as a Partner to our esteemed team," stated Brett A. Sokolow, J.D., Chair of the TNG Board of Directors and the ATIXA Advisory Board. "Sharon's six-year tenure as an Advisory Board member for ATIXA, coupled with her expertise in DEIB (diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging), provides unmatched knowledge on equity objectives and federal compliance."

Perry Fantini joins TNG after serving as the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Iowa State University. With over 20 years of experience in higher education, she brings a wealth of knowledge as an accomplished administrator. Her visionary leadership, strategic planning for Title IX programs, and commitment to fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion have played a pivotal role in developing comprehensive campus-wide initiatives. These initiatives encompass prevention, awareness, bystander intervention, investigation, and response to discrimination, harassment, bias, and sexual misconduct. She has also made significant contributions to initiatives focused on Section 504 and ADA compliance, as well as policy development.

Perry Fantini was chosen as one of the ten Title IX Coordinators in North America to deliver a presentation to the U.S. Department of Education, Office for Civil Rights, and their legal team regarding the 2020 federal regulations. Additionally, she was selected by ATIXA to serve on its Legislative Policy Committee, tasked with identifying significant issues and conflicts within the Title IX regulations.

Perry Fantini earned a Ph.D. in Organizational Management from Capella University. She also holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from Tiffin University and a Bachelor of Business Administration with concentrations in Human Resource Management and Organizational Management.

As a TNG Partner, Perry Fantini will work closely with clients nationwide, leveraging her extensive expertise to lead training courses, serve as a decision-maker for student and employee cases, develop Title IX curriculum, and offer comprehensive consulting services. Perry Fantini will primarily concentrate on the ATIXA division of TNG's business.

Perry Fantini will deliver in-person presentations at the ATIXA Annual Conference in October 2023. Taking place at the Loews Hotel in Philadelphia, she will lead sessions on DEIB and co-present the two-day certification course "DEI Practitioner: Foundations" with Mandy Hambleton, Vice President of ATIXA.

"I cannot overstate the value of ATIXA," expressed Perry Fantini, "as it holds immense significance within the realm of gender equity. When considering the evolution of Title IX compliance, ATIXA stands out as the epitome of excellence." Perry Fantini added, "By joining forces with TNG as a Partner, I have the opportunity to magnify my impact on enhancing our clients' education, developing comprehensive training, and prioritizing legislative policies for our firm."

TNG is excited to welcome Perry Fantini to the team and looks forward to her positive impact on the company.

