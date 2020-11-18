TNG Consulting Announces Brand and Websites Launch

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG Consulting (TNG) is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand identity and websites for TNG, ATIXA, and NABITA.

For over 20 years, TNG has provided revolutionary risk management solutions through its team of expert partners and consultants to reduce the risk of violence, discrimination, and harm in communities across the country. The company, which specializes in Title IX, risk management, behavioral intervention, and threat assessment in schools, universities, and corporations, also manages member associations ATIXA and NABITA.

To continue building on its mission to empower safer and healthier communities, TNG has developed a more innovative and adaptive approach to better serve our clients, the members of ATIXA and NABITA, and our expert consultants.

"We have brought our strategy and resources to life, reflective of the needs of our clients and members, through a cohesive identity and new websites that we are launching on November 17, 2020," said Marti Kopacz, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of TNG.

The new websites and brand launch will serve to provide clients and members with a more seamless user experience, designed to centralize the tools and resources based on users' direct needs. Additionally, improved functionality such as enhanced sorting capabilities by solution, type, and professional role, robust training platforms, and thought-leadership blog content will be introduced as part of the launch.

"Our clients and members have advised us that we are 'Trusted, the Gold-standard, Wise, Innovative, and Supportive'. We are committed to mirroring these attributes through our new websites and our visual images," added Kopacz

TNG Founder and Chair Brett A. Sokolow, J.D. shared that "the new changes to our brand and websites allow for a more streamlined, adaptable approach to doing business, allowing TNG to focus on what we do best: Making our communities and schools safer."

We are always seeking ways to improve the way we serve our clients and members.

Please visit us at www.tngconsulting.com, www.atixa.org, and www.nabita.org.

About TNG Consulting, LLC:

TNG Consulting ("TNG") is a national multidisciplinary risk management consulting firm. TNG serves thousands of college, university, and school organizations and is one of the largest education-specific consulting practices in the country, focusing on risk mitigation solutions, behavioral intervention,

Title IX compliance, threat assessment, investigations, expert witness services, and the development of custom solutions. TNG's partners have hundreds of years of combined experience and unparalleled reach and impact on the industry. They are supported by more than 30 attorneys and consultants who are experts in the field. TNG also provides its services for employers and corporate clients, leveraging its proprietary systems-level solutions for risk mitigation in the workplace. The TNG group of entities includes two industry-leading professional associations managed by TNG: The Association of Title IX Administrators ("ATIXA") and The National Association of Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment ("NABITA"). www.tngconsulting.com.

About ATIXA:

ATIXA provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. Since 1972, Title IX has proved to be an increasingly powerful voice of the community helping to advance gender equity in schools and colleges. Of importance is that every school district and college in the United States is required to have a Title IX Coordinator who oversees implementation, training, and compliance with Title IX. www.atixa.org.

About NABITA:

NABITA is the leading association for behavioral intervention teams, also referred to as CARE teams by many schools and colleges. NABITA is committed to providing education, resources, and support to those who endeavor every day to make their schools, workplaces, and communities safer through caring prevention and intervention. NABITA's library of publications and resources is vast, and it continues to innovate, keeping teams at the leading edge of violence prevention, mental health support and response, and effective holistic intervention mechanisms. www.nabita.org.

