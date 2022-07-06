TNG Consulting Announces Promotion of Makenzie Schiemann and Joseph Vincent to Partner

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG Consulting, LLC , is pleased to announce the promotion of Makenzie Schiemann, M.S., Ph.D., Vice President, Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment and President of NABITA, and Joseph Vincent, M.L.S., Senior Supervising Consultant, to Partner effective July 4, 2022.

Since joining TNG in August 2018, Dr. Schiemann has proven herself an accomplished trainer, content developer, leader, and consultant. She has extensive expertise in behavioral intervention and threat assessment and has served as Consultant, Executive Director of NABITA, President of NABITA, and Vice President, Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment for TNG. She will continue to focus on Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment consulting and training as one of TNG's practice leaders in the field.

Before joining TNG, Dr. Schiemann served as the Director for Student Outreach and Support, the Director for the Center for Victim Advocacy, and the Chair of the Students of Concern Assistance Team at the University of South Florida, and as the Director of Outreach Services and Health Promotion at Eckerd College. She holds a B.S. in education from Ashland University, an M.S. in educational psychology and community counseling from Southern Illinois University, and a Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction, higher education administration from the University of South Florida.

Since joining TNG in September 2018, Mr. Vincent has progressed from Consultant to Senior Supervising Consultant, consistently demonstrating exceptional training ability, content development, and policy work. He serves as an external investigator and adjudicator, as well as an advisor for policy development and implementation for higher education institutions and K-12 school districts. Mr. Vincent frequently serves as an expert witness and third-party neutral hearing advisor and decision-maker. He will continue to train and consult, as well as focus on TNG's Title IX and Civil Rights investigation processes, helping ensure a consistent standard of excellence and efficiency for TNG's investigations approach.

Before joining TNG, Mr. Vincent worked in higher education as a Title IX Coordinator and Civil Rights Investigator for a graduate healthcare professions university system. He received his B.S. in Political Science from Truman State University and his Master of Legal Studies degree from West Virginia University.

TNG Chief Executive Officer Martha E.M. Kopacz, M.B.A., said, "Makenzie and Joe are admired by their colleagues and clients as trusted advisors and gifted trainers. We are pleased to acknowledge their dedication and achievements as we continue to expand the firm as more and more institutions and organizations place their confidence in TNG's ability to help them manage risks."

TNG Consulting, LLC, is the risk management touchstone for thousands of schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces across the country. Since 2000, TNG, along with membership organizations the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment (NABITA) and the Association of Title IX Administrators (ATIXA), has been dedicated to empowering schools, colleges, workplaces, and organizations to create safer and healthier communities. We leverage hundreds of years of combined expertise in education-sector risk management to support clients in mitigating risk, advancing compliance, avoiding litigation, enhancing reputations, and preventing crises. For more information, visit www.tngconsulting.com or follow our press and media relations account on Twitter at @presstng.

