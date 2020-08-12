TNG Consulting Announces the Acquisition of Oracle Investigations Group, LLC

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCHERM Group, Inc. d/b/a TNG Consulting ("TNG") announces the acquisition of Oracle Investigations Group, LLC ("Oracle"). Brian Heider, Founder and President of Oracle, joins TNG as Vice President - Investigations and as a member of the firm's Leadership Team.

Oracle Investigations Group

Based in Chino Hills, CA, Oracle has been involved in comprehensive and diverse investigations for more than ten years. Oracle's investigative expertise includes civil rights (Title VII and Title IX), criminal and civil sexual harassment and abuse, public safety and public employee pre-employment background investigations, administrative matters, fraud and embezzlement, public corruption, and police and fire internal affairs investigations. Oracle's team also has extensive experience with asset searches, forensic evidence recovery, mobile and stationary surveillance, workers' compensation investigations, and doctor supervised medical investigation reviews. Oracle's team is comprised of 40 full- and part-time investigators and support staff.

Oracle clients include over 200 public and private K-12 and collegiate institutions, public agencies, law firms, insurance agencies and joint powers authorities. Some current public agency service contracts include the City of Long Beach Police Department and Port Authority, Orange County Fire Authority, Riverside County Sheriff's Department, County of Riverside, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, County of San Bernardino, City of San Bernardino, City of Menifee, and Fontana Unified School District.

"We look forward to Oracle's continued growth and their collaboration with TNG Safety in both the California market and nationally," said Marti Kopacz, Chief Executive Officer of TNG. "We are impressed by Oracle's deep expertise and quality of deliverables. We know this is also valued by their clients who continue to retain Brian and the team year after year. Requests from TNG's clients for more investigations, across more diverse scenarios, led us to seek a like-minded, best in class firm to expand our capabilities. We have worked with the Oracle team for over a year on several investigations and know they share TNG's commitment to client service and unquestionable integrity."

Oracle Founder and President Brian Heider added, "Our team is very excited to join TNG and expand our investigative services into markets previously untapped by Oracle and our investigators. We have been impressed with the great work done by TNG, ATIXA, and NaBITA in both the collegiate and K-12 markets over the years. Having the opportunity to coordinate our collective resources and join this talented team was a perfect match."

About TNG Consulting, LLC:

TNG Consulting ("TNG") is a national multidisciplinary risk management consulting firm. TNG serves more than 5,000 college, university, and school organizations and is one of the largest education-specific consulting practices in the country, focusing on risk management solutions, behavioral intervention, Title IX compliance, safety and threat assessment, investigations, neutral services- including expert witness testimony- and the development of comprehensive solutions. TNG's six partners have more than 125 years of combined experience and have unparalleled reach and impact on the field. They are supported by 25 attorneys and consultants who are at the forefront of the field in their areas of expertise. TNG also provides its services for employers and corporate clients, leveraging its proprietary systems-level solutions for risk prevention in the workplace. The TNG group of entities includes two industry- leading professional associations that are managed by TNG: The Association of Title IX Administrators ("ATIXA") and The National Behavioral Intervention Team Association ("NaBITA").

About ATIXA:

ATIXA provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. Since 1972, Title IX has proved to be an increasingly powerful leveling tool, helping to advance gender equity in schools and colleges. Of importance is that every school district and college in the United States is required to have a Title IX Coordinator who oversees implementation, training, and compliance with Title IX. www.atixa.org.

About NaBITA:

NaBITA is the leading association for behavioral intervention teams. NaBITA is committed to providing education, resources, and support to those who endeavor every day to make their campuses and workplaces and communities safer through caring prevention and intervention. NaBITA's library of publications and resources is vast, and it continues to innovate, keeping teams at the leading edge of violence prevention, mental health support and response, and effective holistic intervention mechanisms. www.nabita.org.

Media Contacts:

Barbara Grant Bereskin

TNG Consulting

M: (312) 296-7267

E: [email protected]

SOURCE TNG