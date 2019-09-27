TNG Names Derrick M. Johnson, II as Executive Director of NaBITA

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TNG takes great pleasure in announcing the appointment of Derrick M. Johnson, II, CMP, DES, as Executive Director of NaBITA, the National Behavioral Intervention Team Association effective November 4, 2019. Brian Van Brunt, Ed.D., who had served in that role, will assume the permanent role of NaBITA President at the annual conference this year. TNG is the association management firm for NaBITA.

Johnson's hire reflects current and anticipated growth of NaBITA and the associated opportunities to expand education and service to a broader array of communities. Johnson brings extensive association leadership experience, most recently as Senior Director of Meetings with The Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers. He has also served as Regional Event Director for the Northeast for the Young Presidents' Organization.

Brett A. Sokolow, Esq., Chair of TNG and founder of NaBITA made the following statement:

We are very excited to continue to grow NaBITA through Derrick's hire as Executive Director. His leadership, working alongside NaBITA President, Brian Van Brunt, will enhance our ability to expand our NaBITA-related services. NaBITA membership and events grew exponentially in 2018, and the association membership has grown another 35% so far in 2019. With such a strong wind in its sails, NaBITA needs to expand its leadership team to better serve its growing member base. We still primarily serve higher education-based teams, but we are also seeing the BIT model catch on with PreK-12, and as a workplace violence prevention mechanism within corporations, within police and law enforcement agencies, and even with churches and other targeted faith-based venues. When the Secret Service touted BITs and NaBITA in 2018 as the primary prevention mechanism for addressing targeted violence, people really took notice. Legislatures in Florida, Texas, Illinois, and Virginia have all studied the problem and enacted legislation requiring teams at colleges and schools. Behavioral Intervention Teams and our threat assessment tools help members and communities assess threats and establish processes to create caring, proactive intervention to assist individuals who are struggling and at risk of harming themselves or others in a variety of ways. Weekly news headlines demonstrate the need for action in these areas. With meaningful gun control such a contentious subject, enacting legislation requiring teams is a non-controversial way for states to show they are proactively addressing the increase in violence within schools and society at large. Somebody has to train all these new teams and equip them with leading edge tools. That's NaBITA's primary role.

NaBITA President Brian Van Brunt added:

I am thrilled to have Derrick join us as the latest addition to our ever-expanding NaBITA team. In this role of executive director, he will provide important logistic support and direction as we continue to grow into PreK-12, workplace, law enforcement and community areas. Derrick has a passion for this work that blends well with our commitment to provide high-quality, timely guidance to those on the front lines. Derrick brings an exciting combination of extensive association management experience and a passion for leveraging technology to expand and enhance NaBITA's existing educational approaches. I look forward to working with him and continuing to expand NaBITA's services. NaBITA has a talented team of content specialists and instructors, and Derrick will bring much needed strategic vision and support to allow the NaBITA content experts to focus on what we do best, delivering quality service and support to NaBITA's over 1,500 members.

In addition to over 15 years of experience in association management roles, Johnson holds a Master's in Management and Leadership from Western Governor's University and a BA from the University of Florida. He has also earned credentials as a Certified Meeting Professional and Digital Event Strategist and has received numerous professional awards including Top 500 People in Events, BizBash Magazine (2018) and 40 Under 40, Connect Magazine (2017). His experience also includes serving as a member of the Board of Directors for multiple organizations, most recently with PCMA, the Professional Conference Management Association.

TNG is comprised of several linked organizations that have served the education field for 20 years. As a firm, TNG serves over 400 college, university, and school clients each year, making it one of the largest education-specific consulting practices in the country. TNG's five partners have more than 100 years of combined experience and our 25 additional consultants are the top experts in their fields. TNG has provided services to more than 3,000 school and college clients, providing unparalleled reach and impact on the field. TNG also provides its services for employers and corporate clients, leveraging its proprietary systems-level solutions for violence prevention in the workplace. The TNG Way has become the risk management touchstone for schools, colleges, and workplaces across the country.

