TNL Mediagene Claims Four Honors at Agency & Advertiser of the Year Awards 2024, Demonstrating Cross-Domain Excellence

TAIPEI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the "Agency & Advertiser of the Year Awards 2024" were officially announced on the evening of January 6th. TNL Mediagene group's three companies demonstrated outstanding performance in this year's competition winning nominations all four major awards. These achievements highlight the group's leadership position and innovative capabilities across multiple domains, including news media, marketing technology, data services, and policy communication.

The awards received are as follows:

Bronze Award/ Excellence News Media Company of the Year: The News Lens Co. , Ltd.

Silver Award / Excellence Mobile Marketing Company of the Year: Ad2iction Co., Ltd.

Silver Award/ Excellence Data Services Company of the Year: Ad2iction Co., Ltd.

Bronze Award/ Excellence Policy Communication Company of the Year: S.C IMC Co., Ltd.

Mario Yang, Co-founder and Chief Content Officer of TNL Mediagene's The News Lens, expressed after receiving the award: "Winning the 'Excellence News Media Company of the Year' and other awards is a significant recognition of our longstanding commitment to focusing on important news and diverse perspectives. In the future, we will continue to deliver trustworthy content, providing readers across the Pan-Asian region with more authentic and profound reporting."

Lynn Yang, the General Manager of the Sales Department and Founder of Ad2iction Co., Ltd., stated: "The future of marketing technology lies in the perfect integration of data and creativity. In the past, Ad2iction gained attention primarily for its creative capabilities. Following our integration with the group, we have made significant progress in broadening the application of data. In 2024, the inaugural year of RMN, we are honored to receive dual recognition as 'Excellence Mobile Marketing Company of the Year' and 'Excellence Data Services Company of the Year'. This achievement motivates us to continue driving innovation and delivering more precise and efficient marketing solutions for our clients."

Grace Lee, the General Manager of S.C IMC Co., Ltd., added: "We are grateful to the Energy Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, for giving us the opportunity to assist in promoting Microcomputer Gas Meters and ensuring the safety of gas usage for the public. This is our first time participating in the 'Excellence Policy Communication Company of the year' and we are honored to receive recognition. S.C IMC will continue to drive innovation and create impacts, assisting more government departments with their policy communication."

The News Lens was founded in 2013 with the goal of creating an independent media platform that delivers substantial content without sensationalism. In 2018, the company began acquiring other media outlets, including INSIDE, Sport Vision, and Cool3c, gradually evolving into a media group. In May 2023, it merged with Japan's Mediagene Inc. to form TNL Mediagene. The group has since risen to become one of the first digital media company in the global Chinese-speaking community to integrate cross-industry content, technology, and data services. It is also one of the first Asian media companies to be listed on NASDAQ.

This award not only recognizes the group's strategic growth from an independent media outlet to its continuous expansion in content, technology, and data services but also inspires the team to keep progressing in delivering high-quality content and digital technology services. We look forward to achieving continued success in the Pan-Asian market.

About TNL Mediagene

TNL Mediagene, a Cayman Islands-registered company, is the product of the May 2023 merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two leading, independent digital-media groups. Its business includes original and licensed media brands in Chinese, Japanese and English, across a range of subjects, including news, business, technology, science, food, sports and lifestyle; AI-powered advertising and marketing technology platforms in demand by agencies; and e-commerce and creative solutions. It takes pride in its political neutrality, its reach with younger audiences, and its quality. The company has about 550 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

