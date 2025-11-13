TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) Launches Partnership with US Fortune 150 Company Coupang, Inc. to Expand Content Commerce and Retail Media Ecosystem

- The Company has launched a strategic partnership with U.S. technology company Coupang, Inc. to jointly expand its Content Commerce and Retail Media Network ecosystem

- The partnership will leverage the Company's multi-brand portfolio of premium media content and advertising inventory across its expansive and diverse media network, including The News Lens, Business Insider Taiwan, INSIDE, Roomie, iCook and Cool3C, to drive both broad product exposure and in-depth product communication

- The partnership is expected to expand the breadth and depth of the Company's first-party consumer data, providing more comprehensive insights that support the delivery of higher-quality services and further enhance the precision and effectiveness of its advertising solutions

TAIPEI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced it has launched a strategic partnership with U.S. technology company Coupang, Inc. specifically for the Taiwan market ("Coupang") to jointly expand its Content Commerce and Retail Media Network ecosystem.

Content Commerce is a dynamic marketing strategy that fuses traditional e-commerce with high-quality and captivating digital content to create a more engaging and informative shopping experience for consumers, ultimately resulting in higher conversion rates and repeat purchase rates compared to traditional marketing methods. Retail Media Networks are advertising platforms provided by retailers that enable advertisers to access and leverage first-party data and inventory for engaging with relevant audiences at the point of purchase and are one of the fastest growing ad-supported digital media channels. Under this framework first-party shopper data enables the creation of highly targeted ads which helps brands connect with consumers who have high purchase intent.

This partnership combines the core concepts of content marketing and affiliate marketing, leveraging the Company's premium media content and advertising inventory across its expansive and diverse media network, including The News Lens, Business Insider Taiwan, INSIDE, Roomie, iCook, Cool3C and Sports Vision, to drive both broad product exposure and in-depth product communication. The Company's media drives high-quality content marketing through varied content formats, interactive elements and call-to-action mechanisms and the collaboration aims to generate effective sales conversions through a seamless, one-stop process from advertising to purchase.

Through this strategic alliance, the collaboration between the two parties will extend beyond the Company's premium media platforms to also integrate the Company's advertising technology subsidiary Ad2iction's Ad2 ad network services and AI-driven advertising solutions. By connecting advertising inventory with media assets, the partnership aims to establish an efficient traffic-driving mechanism that further enhances product visibility and sales performance. In the future, this initiative will also expand the breadth and depth of the Company's consumer data, providing more comprehensive multi-dimensional insights. These insights will support the delivery of higher-quality services and further enhance the precision and effectiveness of the Company's advertising solutions.

"We couldn't be more pleased to partner with a company of Coupang's global reach and stature and are excited to combine our strengths in media content and e-commerce technology to further elevate our Content Commerce and Retail Media Network strategy. Similar to some of our other partnerships we've announced this year, this collaboration is expected to enhance our advertising reach and provide us with a wealth of valuable first-party data that we can then run through our leading AdTech and data products to reach target audiences more effectively. We thank Coupang for their partnership and we look forward to elevating our capabilities together" Co-Founder & CEO Joey Chung commented.

The Company remains committed to leveraging its trusted media influence, professional content strategy and data-driven analytical capabilities to reach audiences effectively and with precision, further enhancing both campaign effectiveness and conversion rates.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's management. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in TNL Mediagene's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 30, 2025, as may be supplemented or amended by the TNL Mediagene's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE TNL Mediagene