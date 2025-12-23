TNL Mediagene to Launch Agentic Newsroom, an AI-Driven Global Content System, and CiteRadar, an SaaS Analytics Platform for Monitoring AI Visibility

-The Company announced the planned launch of two AI initiatives: the Agentic Newsroom and CiteRadar

TOKYO and TAIPEI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today announced the planned launch of the Agentic Newsroom, an AI-driven global content system that automates translation, localization and distribution of content across international markets, and CiteRadar, an enterprise SaaS analytics platform that monitors how AI models describe brands, products and competitive landscapes to control for narrative and brand consistency.

Agentic Newsroom: Autonomous AI-Driven Global Content Distribution

Building on the Company's existing content synchronization capabilities, the Company will launch the Agentic Newsroom—an AI-driven content system that automates translation, localization and distribution of content across different markets in Asia. The Agentic Newsroom is designed as a scalable, AI-driven editorial platform that automates cross-market content adaptation and distribution, while incorporating editor feedback to continuously improve output quality and market relevance.

The initiative aims to maximize the value of the Company's licensed and original content by enabling seamless distribution across its media brands in Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. By automating routine editorial workflows, the system will allow editorial teams to focus on high-value journalism including local reporting and original content creation.

The system will also generate a proprietary dataset of editorial workflows and multilingual content that will serve as a long-term competitive advantage, forming the foundation of a proprietary AI training corpus as the system is deployed and continues to scale over time.

"The Agentic Newsroom represents a fundamental shift in how media companies can operate at cross-border scale. By leveraging AI to handle translation and distribution, we're enabling our journalists to focus on what they do best while ensuring our content reaches its full international potential," said Richard Lee, Chief Technology Officer.

CiteRadar: Setting the Standard for AI Narrative Transparency

In parallel, the Company is launching CiteRadar, an enterprise SaaS platform purpose-built to monitor how AI models describe brands, products and competitive landscapes. The platform will enable enterprises to track brand mentions across major AI models, identify narrative shifts, analyze competitive positioning and receive automated intelligence reports with actionable insights. The platform addresses a growing visibility gap for enterprises by providing structured insight into how AI-generated narratives evolve and how competitive positioning is formed inside large language models.

As large language models increasingly serve as the primary interface for information retrieval, enterprises face a critical visibility gap: they lack insight into how AI describes their brands and whether those descriptions are accurate, consistent or evolving over time. CiteRadar addresses this challenge by providing comprehensive monitoring and analysis of AI-generated narratives.

The Company plans to publish quarterly AI radar reports using CiteRadar metrics on its Business Insider media properties, providing brand visibility rankings and competitive analysis across major AI platforms. CiteRadar will launch with a tiered subscription model targeting enterprises, agencies and organizations. The platform is expected to enter beta in 2026 following a proof-of-concept phase with select enterprise customers.

"Just as companies once needed to understand their search engine visibility, they now need to understand their AI visibility. CiteRadar establishes the measurement standards that we believe will define brand analytics in the AI era," said Richard Lee, Chief Technology Officer.

AI-Driven Media Innovation

The dual initiatives exemplify key aspects of the Company's comprehensive AI strategy and its position at the forefront of AI-driven media innovation. Through these new tools, the Company is not only using AI to optimize internal operations but also creating new B2B revenue opportunities. The Company is committed to leveraging artificial intelligence to transform internal content operations while creating new revenue streams by addressing emerging enterprise needs in the AI era.

"These dual initiatives represent some of the unique and innovative ways we are using AI to both enhance our business and also create new AI-based revenue streams. Internally, we're building advanced AI-powered content distribution capabilities. Externally, we're helping enterprises navigate the fundamental shift in how information is discovered and consumed. Both initiatives leverage our core strengths in media, data and technology," concluded Joey Chung, Co-Founder & CEO.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

