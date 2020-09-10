TNRG's Sales For the 8-Month Period ending August 31, 2020 Up 375% over Fiscal 2019

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC: TNRG), one of the nation's leading suppliers of top quality CBD products and the U.S. premier source for turnkey white and private label hemp extract product solutions, today announced that 8-Month Revenues were $6.0 million versus $1.6 million for the comparable period 2019. This is a 375% gain, reflecting solid profits, versus a loss for the comparable period in 2019.

Adam Levy, TNRG's CEO added: "Yes, Unlike the cannabis industry where many companies are losing money and struggling to survive, TNRG is one the move. Our results for Fiscal 2020 to date show our commitment to create enthusiastic Shareholder Value. We have positioned our Company for continued strong revenue growth and solid earnings for 2020, a good recovery for the loses incurred in Fiscal 2019. So, stay tuned for our objective is to become leader in the industry and watch us grow."

About Nature Consulting, Inc.

According to its management, Nature Consulting, Inc. based in Miami, Florida, is one of the nation's leading suppliers of top quality CBD products and the U.S. premier source for turnkey white and private label hemp extract product solutions. Its mission is to be the leading seed-to-sale manufacturer and supplier of high-quality CBD products in the industry. Nature Consulting features superior quality products, reliable industry certifications, and a more scalable, diverse range of services than the competition. Its subsidiary, The Hemp Plug, is an innovative leader for quality extraction and sourcing, expert brand building, and targeted marketing for retailers and wholesalers throughout the world. They provide a range of scalable services for building CBD brands, from customization to order fulfillment to brand development and label design. The Company has the largest inventory of organic, non-GMO hemp and CBD products on the market. It enables third parties to enter into the growing CBD market, acting as a vertical incubator from seed to store shelves… from wholesale to internet to brick and mortar sales via its omnichannel strategy which maintains the growth of our customer base using creativity paired with the most advanced marketing tools, technology, and brand events. It provides its customers with Products, Website, Landing Pages, Digital Marketing, Social Media, White Paper and other Events marketing services.

