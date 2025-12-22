TNT Fireworks Launches the Patriotic Celebration of America's 250th Birthday with a Focus on Safe, Family Fun

FLORENCE, Ala., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans ring in the New Year, TNT® Fireworks, the nation's largest consumer fireworks distributor and best-selling brand, is launching the celebration of the 250th birthday of our nation, encouraging families and communities to come together with safe, legal consumer fireworks.

For 105 years, TNT Fireworks has been part of America's shared traditions, helping generations of families celebrate moments that matter — from Independence Day to New Year's Eve. As the country begins commemorating this historic milestone in 2026, TNT is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to safety through its public awareness campaign, Stay Legal. Be Safe. Act Responsibly.

"New Year's Eve is a time when Americans gather to reflect on the year behind us and look ahead with optimism," said Carson Anderson, president of TNT Fireworks. "As we begin celebrating the 250th birthday of our nation, TNT is proud to help families mark the moment the same way we always have — with safety, responsibility and traditions that bring people together."

The campaign reminds consumers to follow local laws, use fireworks safely and be considerate of neighbors and communities so everyone can enjoy a safe, happy and patriotic start to the New Year.

NEW YEAR'S EVE FIREWORKS SAFETY TIPS

From TNT® Fireworks

As families across the country ring in the New Year, TNT Fireworks encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly by keeping safety top of mind:

Stay Legal

Fireworks laws vary by state and community. Know what is legal where you live.

Purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers.

Retail locations and guidance are available at TNTFireworks.com.

Be Safe

Choose a clear, dry and flat location away from buildings and debris.

Follow all product instructions carefully.

Keep a working hose or bucket of water nearby at all times.

Act Responsibly

Fireworks should only be handled by sober adults.

Never allow children to handle fireworks or sparklers.

Soak used fireworks overnight before disposing of them properly.

Be mindful of neighbors, pets and clean up debris after the celebration.

Additional Safety Reminders

Never hold lit fireworks or carry them in pockets.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight a dud.

Maintain a safe distance for spectators and never aim fireworks at people or animals.

Avoid using metal or glass containers to launch fireworks.

Wear safety glasses when available.

For a full list of fireworks safety guidance, visit TNTFireworks.com.

"As Americans come together to welcome the New Year and begin celebrating this historic milestone, TNT remains committed to helping families celebrate safely — today and for generations to come," Anderson added.

ABOUT TNT® FIREWORKS

TNT® Fireworks (TNT) is the top-selling fireworks brand and the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks in the United States, with operations across 49 states as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and Puerto Rico. Products are sold through more than 40,000 retail locations, including seasonal nonprofit fundraising stands that help support schools, churches and civic organizations.

With more than 100 years of history, TNT continues to lead the industry in safety, quality and customer trust. The company is also a leader in sustainability efforts, including waste reduction, sustainable sourcing and water conservation.

