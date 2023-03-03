TNT Pawn opens second Las Vegas Valley location in Enterprise area

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT Pawn & Jewelry, a division of Integra Consumer Lending, is excited to announce the grand opening of its second Las Vegas location at Blue Diamond Road and Cimarron Road. The grand opening event of the store is set to take place on March 3rd, 2023 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at 9265 S Cimarron Rd #105, Las Vegas, NV 89178. A food truck will be on-site during the 2-hour event and will provide free food to the first 100 guests in attendance. Guests who attend the grand opening will also be eligible to enter a raffle for various prizes totaling $1,000 in value.

The ribbon is set to be cut at 12:30pm by Yes& Companies Chief Executive Officer Anthony Twist and Director of Operations for Integra Consumer Lending Shandry Lozano. Joining them will be Sheila Marcello Victor, Director of Corporate Partnerships with Make-A-Wish® of Southern Nevada, who will receive a charitable donation from TNT Pawn & Jewelry. "We're honored to be a proud supporter of all the important work Make-A-Wish does to positively impact the lives of children across the area," said Lozano. TNT will make a monetary donation in the amount of $2,500 during this grand opening event.

With 2,400 square feet of retail floor space, the new store location will feature a wide selection of merchandise including luxury jewelry, designer purses & sunglasses, collectable sports memorabilia, musical instruments, tools, electronics, and much more. The location will also provide a variety of consumer lending options such as short term, pawn-based loans.

This store represents the first of two new pawn shops opening in Las Vegas under the TNT Pawn & Jewelry brand. The second store will hold its grand opening later in the spring and is located at Cactus Avenue & Schirlls Street. Find out more at tntpawn.com.

About Yes& Companies:

Yes& Companies, LLC is a privately owned lifestyle and hospitality company based in Las Vegas, NV. The company is the proud operator of 29 various brands including 13 hotels in Nevada, Hawaii, California, and Florida along with several food & beverage brands that operate within the hotels. Additionally, Yes& operates Terra West, Nevada's largest privately owned property management company. Integra Consumer Lending rounds out the company's portfolio as its provider of consumer lending products and operator of 9 pawn shop locations across Nevada, Utah, and Arizona.

SOURCE TNT Pawn & Jewelry