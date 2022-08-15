TNT Recordings and the Solo Piano Group Present Shock G - "The Piano Man" on a Limited-Run 180 Gram Blue and Black Splatter Vinyl

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT Recordings and the Solo Piano Group (SPG) today announced the release of the limited-run of 180 gram blue and black splatter vinyl EP of Shock G's "The Piano Man," which was one of Shock's lesser-known monikers. The limited run is available by order only on the TNT Recordings website beginning August 13, 2022. The four tracks selected for this EP represent "The Piano Man" at his best. They are "Round Midnight," "Piano Man Blues," "Willow Weep for Me," and "To Zion," (extended version).

"Shock was a brilliant musician and the four tracks on the EP are his last formal recordings prior to his untimely death in April 2021," stated TNT Recordings CEO Atron Gregory. "The tracks are a mixture of sophisticated Ellington-tinged jazz with Shock's trademark joyful hip-hop sensibility. We are releasing this special vinyl EP in honor of his birthday, August 25, 2022."

In addition to being an incredibly talented music artist, Shock G was a talented visual artist, known as Rackadelic, who created all the digital underground album covers and promotional art. "The Piano Man" also includes never before seen artwork and special linear notes written by Shock's Mom, Dad, and Funk Legend George Clinton, one of Shock's dearest friends and inspirations.

Atron Gregory, founder of TNT-Recordings, has an extensive resume as an artist manager, tour manager, and executive producer of multi-genre Grammy-nominated recordings. His credits include a diverse array of artists including Grammy nominees Tupac Shakur (4 nominations), Stanley Clarke (12 nominations, 3 wins) and Rodney Franklin (2 nominations), and N.W.A., Digital Underground, and World Class Wreckin' Cru. Gregory assembled and released the first album from SOLO PIANO GROUP, MELLOW MOODS, in 2020 which includes a series of relaxing recordings from accomplished pianists from around the world."

