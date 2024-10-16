TNT SPORTS AND UNRIVALED REACH MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP BEGINNING IN JANUARY 2025

TNT Sports Platforms – with TNT as the Lead Network, All Games Streamed on Max, and Further Bolstered by truTV Live Game Telecasts – to Present More Than 45 Regular Season Games from Unrivaled's Inaugural Season

TNT Sports will also be an Equity Partner in the New Women's Basketball League

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT Sports and professional women's basketball league Unrivaled have reached a multi-year media rights partnership to exclusively present live game coverage on TNT and truTV – along with all games being streamed on Max – beginning with the league's inaugural season. The agreement will feature more than 45 primetime regular season matchups three nights a week across TNT Sports platforms, with twice-weekly games on TNT as the lead network on Mondays and Fridays and additional broadcasts on truTV on Saturdays. Unrivaled live game action will tip off January 17, 2025.

As part of the media rights partnership, TNT Sports has agreed to invest an undisclosed amount in Unrivaled.

"Our TNT Sports portfolio centers on premium live sports and our media and equity partnership with Unrivaled deepens our commitment to further expanding the depth of top tier women's sports programming we offer our fans and presents an opportunity for us to shape and amplify the continued growth of women's basketball," said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman & CEO, TNT Sports.

Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women's basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, features 30 of the top women's basketball players across six teams for a compressed, full court style of play, delivering the most entertaining and competitive form of the sport for fans. With this agreement, Unrivaled has sustained stability and financial security for all players and stakeholders. Sports media titans David Levy, Co-CEO of Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E), and John Skipper, spearheaded the media rights negotiations. Both HS&E and Skipper have invested in the league.

"TNT Sports has a long and storied history of unparalleled coverage and production in both pro and college basketball, and I have witnessed their commitment to excellence firsthand," said Levy. "Together, Unrivaled and TNT Sports are committed to growing the league's brand and engaging fans with this exciting new three-on-three competition. By embracing a shared fan-first approach, we are dedicated to delivering a best-in-class viewing experience for the league's inaugural season and beyond."

In-depth Unrivaled highlights and additional content will be distributed across all TNT Sports platforms, including Bleacher Report, House of Highlights, HighlightHER and more. Unrivaled and TNT Sports will partner with Mediapro North America to support all audio and visual production components of each game, creating exceptional viewing experiences on TNT and TruTV for audiences at home. A first look at the Unrivaled court is available HERE as a preview of what viewers will see on TNT, truTV, and MAX this January.

TNT Sports' partnership with Unrivaled follows the July announcement of Ally Financial being named the first founding partner of the league. Ally, a brand well known for championing media equity in women's sports, is the jersey patch sponsor for all six teams and the official retail banking partner of Unrivaled.

About TNT Sports:

TNT Sports is a global leader in the delivery of premium sports content. The TNT Sports U.S. portfolio includes expansive, multi-platform partnerships with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, National Hockey League, United States Soccer Federation, College Football Playoff games and, starting in 2025, NASCAR and Roland-Garros. Owned and operated platforms are highlighted by Bleacher Report, the #1 digital destination for young sports fans, along with House of Highlights, HighlightHER, Golf Digest, and a full suite of digital and social portfolio brands. Additionally, TNT Sports co-manages NBA Digital — comprised of NBA TV, NBA.com, NBA LEAGUE Pass, the NBA App and NBAGLEAGUE.com — as well as NCAA.com and NCAA March Madness Live. TNT Sports in Europe and the Republic of Ireland includes partnerships with the NBA, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UFC, WWE and more, as well as much-loved brands Eurosport, Global Mountain Bike Network (GMBN) and multi-sport programming and content on discovery+ and Discovery's free-to-air TV networks.

About Unrivaled:

Unrivaled is a professional women's basketball league innovating the women's professional sports landscape with a groundbreaking model centered on investing in its athletes. Co-Founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is player-owned, offering participating players in its inaugural season equity opportunities for a vested interest in the league's success – in addition to the highest salaries in professional women's sports league history. Launching in January 2025, Unrivaled will feature 30 of the current top women's basketball stars in the world across six teams for a 3-on-3, compressed full court style of play. For a full list of Unrivaled athletes announce to-date and additional information, visit unrivaled.basketball or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Unrivaled