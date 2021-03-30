TNZI to transform global voice network with Odine Solutions

Odine Nebula+ will optimise TNZIs global presence, providing improved dynamism and control and an end to end management application globally. The solution will bring high-performance, real-time dynamic routing policies & optimisation, along with comprehensive monitoring & alerting.

The network partnership also sees the deployment of virtual SBCs in strategic locations to modernise the core of the TNZI network and phase out legacy solutions, increasing network performance and driving cost optimisation.

Andrew Tierney, Executive General Manager – Global at TNZI, stated, "We're investing in our network capabilities to better serve our customers in a fast-changing global market. By partnering with Odine, TNZI is undertaking a large software enhancement project to enable us to react faster, maximise opportunities for our customers and release new capabilities to address market shifts. Our goal remains, as always, to be a trusted partner in the global telecommunications industry."

"We are proud to be selected by TNZI and work together to enhance and evolve the management of their wholesale voice business globally. Expanding our APAC profile also shows our global reach as a service provider and our ability to services customers anywhere in the world," said Nick Cowley, Global Sales Director at Odine Solutions.

Aydin Pirinccioglu, CTO at Odine Solutions, said, "The scope of this project illustrates TNZI's breadth of vision as they adapt to market changes and modernise their network. Odine Solutions brings a wealth of engineering experience, and we look forward to playing a key role in TNZI's network transformation."

About TNZI

Global reach. Global vision.

TNZI operates a global voice business with over 200 customer and vendor relationships worldwide. Our extensive direct and partnership connection agreements provide world-class routing options, with a range of international voice services that suit various markets and customer needs.

TNZI is part of the MNF Group, one of Asia-Pacific's fastest-growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006, it is now twice the winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. The company has over 400 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.

www.tnzi.com

About Odine Solutions

Odine Solutions is a market-leading Telco-Cloud Systems Integrator with a deep focus on Tier-1 Mobile Network Function Virtualization in EMEA with unparalleled expertise in production deployments of Red Hat OpenStack, VMware Cloud OS, and VNF Solutions such as EPC, GiLAN, DPI, IMS Core, and Voice over LTE/WiFi. Odine Solutions also owns and manages a private cloud infrastructure enabling PaaS/SaaS offerings for CSPs and Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators in 36 countries through regional POPs located in the USA, UK.

www.odinesolutions.com

