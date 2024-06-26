To Address Systemic Inequities, Galaxy of Stars Announces New Grant for Women and Minority Founders

Galaxy of Stars Helps Fund Entrepreneurial Success

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy of Stars is thrilled to continue its support for diversity and innovation in the business world. Following the announcement of their latest grant recipient planned for next week, Galaxy has announced the launch of a new grant the following day, July 1. The goal of this $4,250 grant opportunity is to support women and minority entrepreneurs in their business endeavors. This initiative reinforces Galaxy's commitment to the diverse business community, ensuring there is always an active grant opportunity available for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners.

For over four years, the Galaxy Grant program has been a leading supporter of underrepresented entrepreneurs. Prominent organizations such as CNN , Shopify , and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and others have featured the Galaxy Grants program, highlighting the vital support it offers.

Grant applicants can enter free of charge at www.galaxyofstars.org and it only takes 30 seconds to complete the application. The simplification of this process provides relief to applicants who are often overburdened and have limited free time, as many grant applications typically require extensive and time-consuming submissions.

Galaxy of Stars is a project of Hidden Star, a well-established non-profit 501(c)(3) with an eight-year track record of providing financial support and other resources to uplift women and minority-owned businesses. Building on this success, Galaxy of Stars has grown to include more than 540,000 members nationwide.

In addition to the Galaxy Grants program, the website www.galaxyofstars.org is a premier resource and education platform for women and minority entrepreneurs. Galaxy of Stars offers a comprehensive suite of resources, including extensive databases of grants, investor opportunities such as venture capital firms and angel investors, as well as recommended banks and private lenders for loans. Furthermore, Galaxy helps businesses find specific sales and contracting opportunities specifically for entities like theirs, providing a significant boost as they venture into the business world.

Galaxy of Stars also offers a vibrant and expanding Community Forum where women and minority entrepreneurs can network and connect with peers who share similar business experiences. This unique platform provides a widespread support system where members can seek advice, find solutions, and engage in networking to enhance their business and build a stronger community.

Also available on www.galaxyofstars.org is a remarkable Master Class specifically designed for women and minority entrepreneurs. This course is tailored to assist them in starting and growing their businesses, while also mitigating risks. At a time in this country of unprecedented disparities in wealth, ownership, and economic opportunity, this course provides a clear, proven roadmap. Led by two world-renowned experts and successful business owners, the Master Class is an invaluable resource for those looking to alter their journey and shape their future.

"Business success is the foundation of this course and the information included is crucial in today's climate," says Dr. John Sibley Butler, a course co-instructor.

Butler, a world-renowned expert and author on minority entrepreneurship and wealth creation in the minority business community, serves as Chairman Emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs Business School. Joining him as co-instructor is Mike Dewey, the visionary founder of Hidden Star, a four-time entrepreneur, and a widely published business author. Drawing from their vast and relevant experience, this course provides entrepreneurs with step-by-step instructions on how to build a successful and sustainable business.

"Since the beginning of Hidden Star" said Dewey, "we have helped thousands of new, aspiring, and experienced entrepreneurs and we know exactly what they need to succeed. We have packed it all into this class and the Galaxy platform. People taking this class can go from disadvantaged to highly advantaged in about five hours. It really can change the game and change their lives."

Dallas entrepreneur Isaac Williams, who worked with Hidden Star when starting his staffing company, shared his experience: "Starting my own company has changed my life and I couldn't have done it without Hidden Star and the information in this Master Class. I hope it changes everyone's life like it changed mine," says Williams.

"The mission of Galaxy of Stars is very simple: America needs more successful minority and women owned businesses and we are proud to help," says Dewey. "By offering the most comprehensive platform and resources of all kinds, and addressing the issues these entrepreneurs face, Galaxy can dramatically improve their odds of succeeding and changing their future."

ABOUT HIDDEN STAR

Dedicated to the notion that America is better with more successful minority and women owned businesses, Hidden Star Resources is a non-profit 501(c)(3) based in Austin, Texas. Since 2016 Hidden Star has helped, at no cost, countless minority and women entrepreneurs start and grow their own companies. We are proud to be a two-time recipient of Department of Commerce / Economic Development Administration grants for assistance to disadvantaged business owners. Hidden Star offers help nationwide. The Hidden Star online project providing free support, Galaxy of Stars, now has more than 540,000 members and is growing rapidly.

See more at: www.galaxyofstars.org

