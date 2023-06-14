TO AUTHOR LAURA LEONE IT'S 'STILL SINKING IN' HER BOOK 'CONSCIOUS KID-ADVENTURES WITH ZANE: IMAGINE & CREATE' IS AN INTERNATIONAL BEST SELLER

LINCOLN, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Laura Leone couldn't be happier seeing Amazon screenshots showing her latest Kindle edition book Conscious Kid-Adventures with Zane: Imagine & Create reaching bestseller status in several categories in the U.S., Italy and the United Kingdom.

Sparkling with a whimsical character-based storyline taking young readers on a captivating mindfulness and meditation adventure, it also made top 100 in Germany. She plans to soon release a Spanish edition and is working on a STEM based space book in her series.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TransMedia Group (PRNewsfoto/TransMedia Group)

Besides her role as best-selling author, she is a publisher and cosmetics entrepreneur, the founder and CEO of Starseed Metaphysical Shop LLC.

The daughter of a Mexican immigrant, and proud mom to her 5-year-old son, Laura served six years in the United States Air Force.

Something she is most passionate about is bringing metaphysical awareness to youth by creating whimsical storylines in her latest book featuring an author-led audio meditation and engaging coloring book activities, designed to nurture children's well-being.

Motivated by her own experiences and desire to provide a mindful activity for her child during lockdowns, Laura established Starseed Metaphysical Shop Publishing™.

Laura's best seller is available at lauraleoneauthor.com, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Books, and Apple Books. You can listen to the Conscious Kid-Adventures Meditation on YouTube.

Leone created Starseed Cosmetics™ when she realized there was a need for vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics.

"Laura's journey is an inspiring story, an uplifting testament to her visionary spirit, from air force to author, publisher, cosmetics entrepreneur. She is a gemstone within a mine of coal and we're blessed to represent her," said her agent, Adrienne Mazzone, President of Madden Talent.

"Laura's ever expanding creative vision made her realize the need for vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics," said Mazzone, leading her to create Starseed Cosmetics™," a brand committed to providing high-quality vegan cosmetic options to conscientious consumers.

With an array of Starseed and DNA origins ranging from Native American to European and Egyptian, Leone offers unique blend of experiences and perspectives. She's an underwriter of critically-acclaimed television show, "Steel the Spotlight," hosted by William Steel, star of hit reality show "Inmate to Roommate" on A&E network.

"Leone is professionally certified in metaphysical arts such as Akashic records, chakra healings and concurrent lives," said Tom Madden, CEO, TransMedia Group.

