To better align with its mission to provide software and services for a more secure world, Haystax will now be known as Secure Passage

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifying physical security into a single digital platform has been a difficult challenge for safety and security professionals—the nuances between analog and digital defenses can be roadblocks to success, but when combined they become a powerful tool for staying vigilant and secure.

Motivated to address and act on the blended threat vectors coming from a growing mix of physical and digital security devices, Haystax announces a name change to Secure Passage and a renewed focus on converged security—It is our objective to provide a secure passage for our customers by architecting security into all products we build. This change further aligns our team with an unwavering focus to deliver the industry's preeminent converged security products and services.

"This marks a pivotal moment for our company as we further commit to providing Cyber Physical security innovations for the ever changing challenge that security has become for businesses, governments, and individuals. Meeting a compounding need for sophisticated and converged security, Secure Passage combines the software, tools, experience, and know-how to combine and act on converged security data," said Chairman & CEO, Gary Fish.

Further, in Q2, Secure Passage will launch several new products, beginning with Secure Passage Dragon, a data aggregation pipeline designed to take the pain out of connecting, analyzing, and monitoring security devices. Dragon features ease of deployment, simple configuration, and intuitive management. Following closely is Truman, a single, actionable converged platform and "source of truth" to facilitate and act on the inbound intelligence from Cyber Physical security solutions. From diverse sources such as vaping sensors, badge data, door alarms, facial recognition cameras, and behavioral and physical assessments, Secure Passage makes your data work for you and provides you with state-of-the-art platforms specifically designed to meet any security need.

Clients, partners, and stakeholders can expect a smooth transition with no impact on ongoing services. Secure Passage remains committed to its mission of delivering innovative, reliable, and adaptive security solutions that safeguard against the ever-evolving threat landscape.

About Secure Passage:

Secure Passage is a leading security solutions provider, formerly known as Haystax and Digital Sandbox. Leveraging and turning data into insights, the company pioneers innovative security approaches in a busy security landscape. Secure Passage is committed to safeguarding digital assets through advanced technology, adaptive solutions, and a relentless pursuit of excellence—all executed with integrity.

www.securepassage.com

