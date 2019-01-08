To Boot New York launches first-ever women's footwear capsule

Now available at select retailers including Wilkes Bashford San Francisco, Richards and Mitchells in Connecticut, Zappos and ToBoot.com , To Boot New York's initial women's collection is comprised of 15 sneakers in an array of styles and colors. Designed in New York City and produced in Italy, To Boot New York's women's capsule is made using the same attention to detail and remarkable craftsmanship that has established the brand as a leader in men's footwear. Each sneaker is made of the finest quality luxury leathers, crafted by hand and built for comfort and endurance. The assortment includes fashionable, minimalist slip-on trainers for $375 as well as stylish lace-up counterparts for $395.

"Every time I do in-store events or trunk shows, wives, girlfriends, and mothers of customers ask when we will begin selling styles for women," says Adam Derrick. "Women are looking for the same things that men want in a sneaker: something comfortable, pulled together and fashionable that they can wear anywhere."

In designing his first women's capsule, Adam started with a clean slate to envision original silhouettes and styles with feminine touches. All of the colors, fabrications and details found in the assortment have been meticulously selected. Highlights include oversized laces, metallic accents, suede construction, and the use of leather and deerskin responsible for To Boot New York shoes' widely admired lightness.

"The fast fashion calendar is on a frenetic schedule that doesn't reflect the reality of women's lives," adds Derrick. "Everyone wants modern styling with great details and quality. I am pleased to give women the same high quality and style options that I've offered men for more than three decades."

To Boot New York's designer Adam Derrick is the men's footwear specialist. With an offering of more than 100 one-of-a-kind styles, To Boot New York's customers can find everything from dress shoes to sneakers amongst other styles that are refreshed seasonally. Materials are hand-selected and hand-cut ensuring the highest quality product. From cutting to sewing and final polishing, each pair of To Boot New York footwear is the product of over 200 individual hand operations. Produced exclusively in Italy's finest factories, To Boot New York is modern footwear handcrafted with the great time-honored shoe making traditions. For more information, please visit www.toboot.com.

